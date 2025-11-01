The cover for The Chance to Feel Alive by Some One’s Sons features a pint of dark beer at the center, with handprints pressed against the glass. The drink rests on a green coaster bearing the band’s name in white lettering, while the title appears above in a handwritten script.
Some One’s Sons Tap “The Chance To Feel Alive”

November 1, 2025

Irish folk quintet Some One’s Sons has released the single “The Chance to Feel Alive.” The Daniel Allen–written track explores escapism amid rising rents, emigration, and day-to-day grind, centering on the refrain “10 pints of porter and the chance to feel alive.”

The arrangement combine ritual-leaning folk with Celtic-style guitar. Bouzouki lines add a cinematic edge, while echoes of Ispíní na hÉireann, the Scratch, and the Highwaymen surface across the production. “Sometimes the easiest place to find hope is at the bottom of a pint,” Allen says.

The line “And the drink is singing,” followed by a looping “Na na na…,” functions as a chant that mirrors alcohol’s comfort and risk. The single sits alongside the band’s recent story-driven work: “The Banshee Wall” addresses emigration and absence, and “Paddy O” tackles workplace injustice and solidarity.

The group closed a busy summer with two sets at Galway Folk Fest, a Friday-night gig-rig headline at Fleadh Cheoil, and three Electric Picnic performances, including the TodayFM stage. An EP is in the works, with a UK tour planned for 2026.

Formed in Mullingar, Some One’s Sons includes Daniel Allen, Joe Monaghan, Ross Gavin, and brothers Greg and Ger Dunne. The five-piece is known for narrative-first songwriting and high-energy performances rooted in Irish folk tradition with a modern edge.

Upcoming Gigs:

November 22nd – The Haven, Waterford
December 6th – The Cobblestone, Dublin
December 26th – Mullingar Arts Center, Mullingar

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
