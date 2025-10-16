Sicilian Singer-songwriter Luisa Briguglio Wins 18th edition of the Andrea Parodi Award

Luisa Briguglio, a vocalist and songwriter from Sicily (Italy) won the 18th edition of the “Andrea Parodi Award,” the world music contest held from October 9th to 11th in Cagliari at the Teatro Massimo. She also received a special mention for Best Performance.

This year’s edition featured a strong female and international presence. The Critics’ Award went to Irish artist Naomi Berrill, who also took home a special mention for Best Arrangement and the Bianca d’Aponte International Award.

The honorable mention for best lyrics goes to Nicole Coceancig (from Friuli, Italy) and the honorable mention for best music to Eva Verde & Danilo Tarso (Spain/Italy).

The award for best reinterpretation of a song by Andrea Parodi was awarded to Neval (Spain/Turkey), and the international jury’s honorable mention was awarded jointly to Evoéh (Spain, Morocco, Honduras) and Barbora Xu (Czech Republic/Finland).

The competitors also awarded honorable mentions, which went to Evoéh and Naomi Berrill. The honorable mention from the audience went to Lia Sampai (Spain).

Furthermore, Siedas is offering a year-long management service to Nicole Coceancig, while FDAM is offering distribution and promotion for a single to Limen Collective (Sardinia/Piedmont).

The event, organized by the Andrea Parodi Foundation under the artistic direction of Elena Ledda, once again featured a distinguished lineup of guests.

Spanish artist Sandra Bautista, last year’s winner, performed on Friday evening. On Saturday, the final evening featured Mauro Pagani accompanied by Walter Porro, Marcello Peghin, Andrea Ruggeri, Silvano Lobina, Marco Argiolas, Battista Dagnino, Elena Nulchis, and Gianfranco Meloni; Ferruccio Spinetti with Francesca Corrias and Marcello Peghin; and the Corsican choir A Filetta, winner of the World Music International Award.

The winner will receive a €2,500 grant, as well as the opportunity to perform at some of Parodi’s partner festivals in 2026. These include the European Jazz Expo – Jazz in Sardegna (Sardinia), Folkest (Friuli), and Festival del Torto (Sicily), as well as the Andrea Parodi Award itself next year.

Naomi Berrill, winner of the Critics’ Award, will have the opportunity to create a professional music video for one of her songs, produced by the Andrea Parodi Foundation.

More information at premioandreaparodi.it