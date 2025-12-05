Djékady’s Innovative ‘Benkan’ Intersects Malian Heritage and American Roots

Djékady – Benkan (Bright Shiny Things, 2025)

Benkan introduces Djékady, a superb six-piece ensemble co-led by Malian balafon maestro and singer Balla Kouyaté and American cellist and vocalist Mike Block. The title means “agreement” in Mandinka and reflects the project’s focus on musical exchange by fusing West African tradition with contemporary jazz and western classical influences.

The band name, Djékady, comes from a Mandinka phrase meaning “coming together is good.” The group brings together Malian traditions, American folk and modern styles. The highlights of the album are Balla Kouyaté‘s spectacular, virtuosic and fiercely creative balafon solo performances and interplay with Mike Blocks’s cello.

The ensemble features Kouyaté on balafon and vocals; Block on cello and vocals; Mamoudou Konate on jembe; Idrissa Koné on talking drum, calabash, percussion, and vocals; Luke Okerlund on guitar; and Mike Rivard on bass and sintir.

Kouyaté and Block have extensive experience in cross-cultural work. Balla Kouyaté is a master balafon player from Mali and member of a prestigious jali family.

Block, a Grammy-winning cellist, composer, and educator, is known for collaborations ranging from the Silk Road Ensemble, founded by Yo-Yo Ma, to tours with artists in the pop and world music scenes. His work as a performer, arranger, and bandleader feeds into Djékady’s concept of American music widened through partnership with West African tradition.

Benkan presents that partnership as a band statement, positioning Djékady as a new ensemble at the intersection of Malian heritage and American roots-based innovation.