Selwyn Birchwood Plugs In Florida Blues For Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues

Selwyn Birchwood – Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues (Alligator, 2026)

Guitarist, vocalist, and composer Selwyn Birchwood will release Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues on Friday, March 27, 2026. The album presents a diverse mix of original blues songs infused with soul, jazz, rock and gospel influences. Selwyn Birchwood is an excellent guitarist and an equally good vocalist. Notably, he has the powerful and hearty voice of a timeless, seasoned bluesman.

The project is Birchwood’s fifth album for Alligator Records and his first self-produced release for the label. Recorded in Florida, the album features gems destined to be classics such as “Damaged Goods” which combines hooky call and response vocals as well as fiery electric guitar solos full of character; the celebratory “The Church of Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues” that includes flavorful slide guitar; the classic style slow blues “What I’ve Been Accused Of” with a delightful interaction between slide guitar and piano; “The Eagle Has Landed”; and the deeply emotive “Soulmate” with its substantial, epic set of guitar solos supported by organ.

Alligator Records president and founder Bruce Iglauer called the album Birchwood’s most “in your face” recording. Birchwood plans to support the release with tour dates, with additional shows listed on his official tour schedule.

Selwyn Birchwood shared: “Producing allowed me to really take the wheel and steer the music to the exact destinations that I wanted to go. It allowed me to present these songs with the full, three-dimensional sound that I have wanted all along. This album is the full realization of the sound I have been cultivating. It tiptoes the tightrope between gritty gutbucket blues and contemporary grooves to create a soundscape that honors the roots but allows listeners to experience the music from a modern vantage point. Sharing songs with this much honesty allows us all to connect to music on a higher level…to feel a little less isolated and a little more ‘seen’ in what can be a hard life at times.”

Selwyn Birchwood – Photo by Laura Carbone

Musicians: Selwyn Birchwood guitar, vocals, lap steel guitar; Regi Oliver on baritone, tenor, alto and bass saxophones, flutes; Donald “Huff” Wright on bass; Henley Connor III on drums, percussion; John Hetherington Hammond on B3 organ, keyboards, piano; Eli Bishop on violin, viola, cello; and Briana Lutzi & Taylor Opie on backing vocals.

Produced by Selwyn Birchwood. Recorded by Bob Frank at Baysound Studios, Sarasota, Florida. Mixed by Zach Allen Mastered by Richard Dodd Design by Kevin Niemiec.

Buy Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues.