Nidia Góngora Celebrates Colombian Life on “La Vida Es Un Baile”

Nidia Góngora and Nuevos Ríos will release their self-titled album, Nuevos Ríos, on Friday, March 27. The project brings marimba traditions from Colombia’s Pacific coast into dialogue with modern dance music.

Ahead of the release, the group has shared a video for “La Vida Es Un Baile,” filmed at Feria de Cali in Plaza de Mercado Galería in Cali, Colombia.

The album brings together Góngora’s Canalón de Timbiquí, a leading ensemble in Colombian folk music, with French electronic trio Reco Reco. Together, they revisit Afro-Colombian rhythms with electronic energy.

In “La Vida Es Un Baile,” a call-and-response refrain centers on the line “la tierra llama” (the earth calls).