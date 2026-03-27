Folklore(s) to Open With Airwaves And La Musgaña Anniversary

The Folklore(s) Festival in Madrid will launch its fifth edition on Thursday, May 28, 2026, with a program that combines live broadcasting and a landmark concert.

First, the Círculo de Bellas Artes will host the official presentation of the 2026 edition in collaboration with Radio Círculo’s program Entrelares. Journalist and folklore specialist Sonia Frías will lead the session in a live radio format, streamed online. The discussion will outline the festival’s curatorial approach, from its range of formats and audiences to its balance between traditional and forward-looking artists.

Later, attention will shift to the Teatro Pavón for a headline concert marking the 40th anniversary of La Musgaña. The Madrid-based contemporary folk group will celebrate four decades dedicated to the research, preservation, and renewal of Castilian and overall Iberian traditional music. For the occasion, invited artists will join the ensemble on stage, highlighting the group’s long-standing influence and its role in the evolution of folk music in Spain.

Tickets at festivalfolklores.com