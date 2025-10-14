Section House Supercharges “Pike County Breakdown” With Waltz-Time Twist

Section House has released a new single on Mountain Fever Records, a waltz-time reworking of Bill Monroe’s instrumental “Pike County Breakdown.”

The tune’s lineage reaches back to the American folk song “Sweet Betsy from Pike,” traditionally played in 3/4. Monroe later refit the melody into a driving 4/4 breakdown that helped shape early bluegrass.

Section House turns the clock once more. “When we were working on our version, I thought it would be fun to keep playing with the rhythm,” banjoist Cory Walker said. “Instead of Monroe’s 4/4, we explored the tune back in 3/4—but with the ferocity of a breakdown—the most supercharged waltz ever.”

The arrangement emphasizes high energy and crisp phrasing, revealing new lines in the melody, nimble banjo rolls, and close-knit ensemble interplay. “Maybe, just maybe, we brought Betsy back to Pike,” Walker added.

Musicians: Aaron Ramsey, mandolin; Bryan McDowell, fiddle; Cory Walker, banjo; Gaven Largent, resophonic guitar; Jake Stargel, guitar; Jeff Partin, bass.