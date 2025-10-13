The cover for Pejina by Radio Macandé features a seaside highway at sunset, stretching toward the horizon beneath a stormy red and black sky. A bright red guitar stands upright at the road’s end, its neck aligned with a street sign that reads “PEJINA.”
Radio Macandé Drops ‘Pejina,’ Launches ‘Vuelta Al Camino’ Unplugged Tour On Oct. 17

World Music Central News Room October 13, 2025 No Comments

Radio Macandé marks 20 years with the new single “Pejina” and a companion music video.

The duo, Juan Luis Mendoza Moreno and Ernesto Márquez, also announced the unplugged Vuelta al Camino tour, opening on October 17 at Sala Maruja Limón in Alhaurín de la Torre (Málaga). Tickets are on sale.

An acoustic EP available at the concerts includes new versions of “La Lola,” “Déjalo conmigo,” and “Estoy hartito,” along with the latest single.

Formed in 2002, Radio Macandé combines flamenco roots with pop and dance rhythms, citing influences from Camarón de la Isla to Paco de Lucía. The act has earned a Gold Record and a Premio Dial.

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
