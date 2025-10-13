Radio Macandé Drops ‘Pejina,’ Launches ‘Vuelta Al Camino’ Unplugged Tour On Oct. 17

Radio Macandé marks 20 years with the new single “Pejina” and a companion music video.

The duo, Juan Luis Mendoza Moreno and Ernesto Márquez, also announced the unplugged Vuelta al Camino tour, opening on October 17 at Sala Maruja Limón in Alhaurín de la Torre (Málaga). Tickets are on sale.

An acoustic EP available at the concerts includes new versions of “La Lola,” “Déjalo conmigo,” and “Estoy hartito,” along with the latest single.

Formed in 2002, Radio Macandé combines flamenco roots with pop and dance rhythms, citing influences from Camarón de la Isla to Paco de Lucía. The act has earned a Gold Record and a Premio Dial.