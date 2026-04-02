Rising Teenage Guitarist and Singer-Songwriter Asher Brinson Debuts with Bluegrass Stars

Asher Brinson — Midnight Hurricane (self-release, 2026)

Asher Brinson is a young bluegrass guitarist and singer-songwriter from eastern North Carolina that has attracted a lot of attention. In April 2026, Brinson is releasing his superb debut album, Midnight Hurricane, independently. Despite his youth, Asher Brinson delivers timeless American roots music with the depth and conviction of an old soul. Moreover, it is uncommon for an artist to demonstrate equal command across multiple disciplines; however, Brinson defies that expectation. Not only is he an outstanding vocalist, but he is also an accomplished guitarist and a gifted songwriter as well.

Asher Brinson – Photo by Sarah K Photography

On Midnight Hurricane, Brinson appears on lead vocals and guitar. To celebrate his first recording, Brinson invited a fantastic lineup of renowned bluegrass veterans, including Cory Walker on banjo; Jason Carter on fiddle; album producer Christopher Henry on bass, mandolin, and other instruments; Sam Bush; Sierra Hull; Bronwyn Keith-Hynes; Justin Moses; Smith Curry; David Grier; and Lindsay Lou. The release features eight original songs, one cover, and two traditional instrumentals.

Asher said about the title track “Midnight Hurricane”: “This song came together unexpectedly, turning a ‘feeling off’ day into a song that just naturally evolved. Living on the North Carolina coast, the late-night intensity of hurricanes—where you hear everything but see nothing—influenced the mood and feel of the music.” One of the most severe storms Asher experienced was when Hurricane Florence smashed the North Carolina coast in 2018 with a record-breaking storm surge and substantial flooding.

“Lonesome Hobo Song,” inspired by train jumping, includes Sam Bush on mandolin. Sam also appears on “Low Hanging Fruit,” which is the first song Asher wrote, as well as the traditional instrumental “Cattle in the Cane.” Asher shared, “Every time I play ’Cattle in the Cane,’ I feel like I’m stepping back in time and connecting with all the people who’ve played it before me. The melody just sticks in your head, and it’s so fun to mess around with and add my own little twists. Honestly, playing this tune just makes me really happy—it’s one of those songs that reminds me why I love playing fiddle tunes so much.”

Asher’s country-inclined vocals appear on And Why Is That?” accompanied Smith Curry’s pedal steel guitar. “And Why Is That?” tells the story of a close family friend who lived a humble life on a sailboat. Asher conveyed, “Kevin was an amazing woodworker and musician and had a huge impact on others. There was something really special about him. Whenever something was bothering me, he was easy to talk to and would always ask, ‘And why is that?’ After he passed away in May 2024, we (my dad, uncle, and I) turned that phrase into a song and finished it together to honor him.”

“Living Too Fast” celebrates life altogether and desiring that we all slow down and in fact perceive the little things that make life special. Asher sings, “We’re livin’ too fast… Ain’t got time to smell the roses… Wasting so much time… As life is passing by.“

Asher wrote ‘Jesus Delivered Today’ a song about a key event in his life, his own birth. He explained, “Hearing my dad and grandma talk about how scary it was, was intense—they both tear up every time—so I figured, why not tell that story and show how God worked behind the scenes to get me here?” The song features Justin Moses on Dobro.

The instrumental piece “Queen Anne’s Waltz” was envisioned to bring to mind a sense of moving back and forth on a boat in water. Inspiration came from living on the coast of North Carolina near where the infamous English pirate Blackbeard’s sunken ship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, is buried in the sea.

“I’m Going Back to Galax” celebrates the first fiddlers’ convention Asher ever competed in. Asher commented, “Galax Fiddlers Convention means a lot to me. It’s where I met Wayne Henderson, really got excited about jam sessions, and it’s something I look forward to every year. The people there had a huge impact on me—they changed me. Bringing me into their jams, inviting me to play at the IBMA’s, and becoming lifelong friends. Between the camping, the jams, the yellow tent, and the competition, there’s nothing else like it, and I knew it needed to be a song… I can’t wait to go back… to Galax.”

In the spirit of a bluegrass jam, David Grier joins in for the traditional song “Black Mountain Rag.” It’s the first piece Asher taught himself how to pick.

The album concludes with a cover of Billy Strings’ “Seven Weeks in County.” Asher pointed out, “It’s one of those songs that just hits me in a way I cannot ignore. Every time I sing it, I feel like I get to connect with the music on a whole different level, and I hope people can feel that when they listen.”

Asher Brinson – Photo by Sarah K Photography

Brinson comes from a family with deep musical roots. His grandfather performed in a band, while his father, Bo Brinson, sings and plays guitar. As a result, music became a regular part of family gatherings, where Brinson often picked up a guitar and joined in.

A 2023 trip to the Doc at 100 concert proved pivotal. Brinson attended the event with his parents after his mother bought tickets for his father’s birthday. There, the family saw Billy Strings perform. That experience pushed Brinson further toward bluegrass and songwriting.

Soon after, Brinson connected with noted flatpicker Wayne Henderson, who became both a mentor and a friend. Henderson also built him a left-handed guitar. Since then, Brinson has appeared at events including MerleFest, the Wayne C. Henderson Festival, and IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) as he continued to write and perform original material.

In spring 2024, Brinson began studying with Christopher Henry, a musician, songwriter, and mandolin player who founded Noya Mountain Music Studio. Within a few months, he had written seven songs and one instrumental. Then, in December 2024, Brinson entered Noya Mountain Music Studio to record his first tracks, with Henry as producer.

“Very few times in life have I been struck with the feeling that a young person has come onto the scene with as much heart, talent, and authenticity as Asher Brinson,” said Christopher. “He was like a duck in water writing his first songs, telling great stories with catchy hooks, including soulful pieces of himself, and singing with a pleasant maturity well beyond his years. He’s got a good lick on the guitar and is a special part of the Carolina lineage of Doc Watson. We can all learn something good through Asher’s music; he’s reflecting wonderful beauty back to the community with the Midnight Hurricane album. I am thrilled that the stars aligned to have so many inspiring musicians join him to make the recordings really special. I believe it is one of the best albums of 2026 for sure.”

Jason Carter said of Asher, “Music fans are in for a treat as Asher is a triple threat! He’s a great singer, guitar player, and songwriter, AND has accomplished all of this by the age of 16!!! It does my heart good to know that the future of bluegrass music is in such good hands! I know you’ll enjoy this record. And thanks to Asher for letting me be a small part of it!”