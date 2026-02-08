Family Tunes Resurface: Garry Walsh’s Debut Album

Garry Walsh – Uncovered (Ossian, 2004),

Irish flute player Garry Walsh released his debut album Uncovered on Ossian (2004). The grand material here draws on family repertoire from Counties Cork and Louth.

Raised in Manchester by Irish parents, Walsh comes from a lineage of traditional players that includes his great-grandfathers, grandfathers, and father. He learned tin whistle at 10 and moved to flute at 12 before returning to live in Ireland.

The program centers on melodies passed down at home, many taught by his father on accordion or through lilting, with contributions from his mother’s lilted tunes. Several pieces originate with his grandfathers: John Walsh of Drogheda, a teacher of fiddle, flute, and piccolo who won the flute gold medal at the Belfast Feis Ceoil in 1905 and wrote reels and jigs; and John Joe Fahy of Skibbereen, a melodeon player active at dances and fairs across West Cork who also composed.

Musicians in Cork, including Dave Hennessy, affirmed that some selections had all but vanished from sessions, and the Traditional Irish Music Archive could not locate them in printed collections. “Many of these tunes have never before been recorded,” the liner notes state.

Recorded live with acoustic instruments, the album favors simple arrangements that keep the focus on melody. Many tracks appear unaccompanied for contrast, while others add firm rhythmic backing.

Musicians: Garry Walsh on flutes, whistles; Clare Fitzpatrick on fiddle; Johnny Neville on guitar; Dave Hennessy on melodeon; Colm Murphy on bodhrán and percussion; and Ilse De Ziah on cello.

Buy Uncovered.