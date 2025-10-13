Pipo Romero Elegantly Mixes Flamenco, Americana, and Electronics

Pipo Romero – Alborada (self-release, 2025)

Spanish guitarist-composer Pipo Romero has released Alborada, his fourth studio album. The record centers on Romero’s elegant, inventive and melodic steel-string acoustic guitar. Pipo’s music has deep Andalusian roots and flamenco references. He skillfully combines these with Atlantic influences and strands of Americana and impressionism.

The opener, “Preludio y Aurora,” pairs distorted synths with flamenco palmas (handlcaps) and bulerías. “Tangos del Atlántico” sets a flamenco framework against punchy ’80s-style kick drums and a brisk, banjo-like guitar solo.

The joyful title track features exquisite violinist Diego Galaz and accordionist Jorge Arribas, while “Bitácora” includes a guest vocal by David Otero.

“Bailando en el Tsunami” takes a personal, introspective, back turn. “Natura” adds Latin percussion and field sounds, including barks from Romero’s dog, Locke.

The set closes with “Por Una Cabeza,” a Gardel/Le Pera Argentine tango classic arranged for solo guitar with a near-orchestral approach.

Pipo Romero

Romero will present Alborada in Madrid on October 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Sala Galileo Galilei (Calle Galileo 100, 28015). The project has also been selected for leading world music showcases, including WOMEX 2025 in Finland and Folk Alliance International 2026 in New Orleans, with a confirmed stop in New York.