Pipa Power Meets Orchestra: Gao Hong’s Symphony Of Self

Gao Hong – Symphony Of Self (Naxos World, 2026)

Pipa performer and composer Gao Hong’s Symphony Of Self is a symphonic project featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

The program includes four pipa concertos Gao composed and orchestrated. She performs these lovely, breathtaking and beautifully executed compositions with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Michael Poll and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Among the featured works is “Flying Dragon Concerto” (commissioned by the American Composers Forum), “Guangxi Impression” (commissioned by the Minnesota Orchestra), “Reminiscences” (commissioned by the Kenwood Symphony Orchestra with support from the Minnesota State Arts Board), and “Yue Xing (Musical Journey)” (commissioned by the Minnesota Orchestra).

The release also includes “Celebration,” a wind band work commissioned by the United States Marine Band and conducted by Captain Darren Y. Lin. A live band version premiered March 7, 2024, at the 89th American Bandmasters Association Convention in Washington, D.C., and was recorded at DAR Constitution Hall.

Gao Hong’s career is impressive. She received early professional training in China. She later studied at Beijing’s Central Conservatory of Music under pipa master Lin Shicheng. Later, Gao Hong moved to Japan (1993) and the United States (1994).

Symphony Of Self is a continuation of Pudong-style pipa storytelling, presented in a concerto format alongside Western orchestra and American wind band traditions.

