Berlin’s Sonic Pluriverse Festival 2026 Announces Global Echoes of Gnawa

Sonic Pluriverse Festival has set its 2026 edition at Berlin’s Haus der Kulturen der Welt, with a program dedicated to Gnawa music culture. The festival points to Gnawa’s Sahelian roots as a lens for connections throughout North Africa, West Africa, Southern Europe, and the Afro-diasporic world.

Curator Alaa Zouiten has scheduled five weekends that bring together Gnawa artists with practitioners from flamenco, tarantella, santería, vodoo, and candomblé. These exchanges are envisioned as reflections of shared history that has taken distinct forms across these traditions. The lineup also highlights contemporary women’s voices in Gnawa communities, with an emphasis on shifting expectations around gender roles.

The programming extends beyond concerts to include parades, rituals, DJ sets, workshops, panels, and artistic residencies.

Dates

Fri., 26 June, Salif Keita & Sat., 27 June, Justin Adams & Mauro Durante

Thur., 2 July, Baaba Maal & Sat., 4 July

Fri., 10 July, Asmaa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou & Sat., 11 July, Moonlight Benjamin, Bab L’Bluz

Fri., 17 July, Gnawa Diffusion & Sat., 18 July

Sat., 1 August as part of Bwa Kayiman

The full program will be announced in the course of the spring.

More at hkw.de/en/

Haus der Kulturen der Welt photo by Mathias Völzke/HKW