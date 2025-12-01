The Yenbett album cover by Noura Mint Seymali features a red background with a black-and-white photo of Seymali at center, performing and holding her ardin. The image is framed in a decorative, arch-shaped border. The album title appears in Arabic at the top, with Seymali’s name in Arabic script below.
Noura Mint Seymali’s Yenbett Hits No. 1 On Transglobal Chart

Noura Mint Seymali’s Yenbett has climbed to the top of the Transglobal World Music Chart for December 2025t. The album’s sound features ardin-driven tradition and amplified desert rock.

The ensemble surrounding Seymali includes guitarist Jeich Ould Chighaly, bassist Ousmane Touré, and drummer Matthew Tinari, who co-produced the record with Mikey Coltun of Mdou Moctar.

TWMC for December 2025:

  1. Noura Mint Seymali – Yenbett – Glitterbeat
  2. Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
  3. Nusantara Beat – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat
  4. Cheikh Lô – Maame – World Circuit
  5. Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global
  6. Divanhana – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music / CPL-Musicgroup
  7. Antibalas – Hourglass – Daptone
  8. Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa – Hysa Productions
  9. Meklit – A Piece of Infinity – Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
  10. Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord
  11. Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings
  12. Hamouna Isewlan – Talle Talyadt – Remote / Studio Mali
  13. Cerys Hafana – Angel – Tak:til / Glitterbeat
  14. Hawa & Kassé Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World
  15. Meral Polat – Meydan – W.E.R.F.
  16. Tania Saleh – Fragile – Tantune
  17. Didon – Bab El Mdina – Electrofone
  18. Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins – Esperança – Galileo Music Communication
  19. Silvana Estrada – Vendrán Suaves Lluvias – Glassnote
  20. Sanam – Sametou Sawtan – Constellation
  21. L’Antidote – L’Antidote – Ponderosa Music
  22. La Cumbia Chicharra – Quinto Mundo – Music Box Publishing
  23. Anna Sato × Toshiyuki Sasaki – Life Goes On – Primitive Voice
  24. Antoine Villoutreix & Super Antena Tropical – Radio Liberté – Sungroove
  25. The Good Ones – Rwanda Sings with Strings – Glitterbeat
  26. Mandé Sila – Live @ Levon Helm – Contre-Jour
  27. Mehrnam Rastegari – Dislocated Pulse – Merhnam Rastegari
  28. Mustafa Said & Asil Ensemble – Maqam Pilgrims – Mapamundi Musica
  29. Africa Express – Africa Express Presents… Bahidorá – World Circuit
  30. Las Panteras – Hasta Cuándo – Karu Prod / Absilone
  31. Amira Kheir – Black Diamonds – Contro Cultura Music / Sterns Music
  32. Qais Essar & Sonny Singh – Sangat – Qais Essar & Sonny Singh
  33. BaianaSystem – O Mundo Dá Voltas – Máquina de Louco
  34. Sessa – Pequena Vertigem de Amor – Mexican Summer
  35. Kiala & Afroblaster – One Race: A Tribute to Hilaire Penda – Tangential Music
  36. Veronika Varga – True Picture – CPL-Music / CPL-Musicgroup
  37. Mádé Kuti – Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From? – LegacyPlus
  38. Amadou & Mariam – L’Amour à la Folie – Because Music
  39. Floating Sofa Quartet – Tides – GO Danish Folk Music
  40. Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado: Flamenco Moro – Alaa Zouiten

More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: transglobalwmc.com

