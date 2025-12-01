Noura Mint Seymali’s Yenbett Hits No. 1 On Transglobal Chart

Noura Mint Seymali’s Yenbett has climbed to the top of the Transglobal World Music Chart for December 2025t. The album’s sound features ardin-driven tradition and amplified desert rock.

The ensemble surrounding Seymali includes guitarist Jeich Ould Chighaly, bassist Ousmane Touré, and drummer Matthew Tinari, who co-produced the record with Mikey Coltun of Mdou Moctar.

TWMC for December 2025:

Noura Mint Seymali – Yenbett – Glitterbeat Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique Nusantara Beat – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat Cheikh Lô – Maame – World Circuit Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global Divanhana – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music / CPL-Musicgroup Antibalas – Hourglass – Daptone Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa – Hysa Productions Meklit – A Piece of Infinity – Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings Hamouna Isewlan – Talle Talyadt – Remote / Studio Mali Cerys Hafana – Angel – Tak:til / Glitterbeat Hawa & Kassé Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World Meral Polat – Meydan – W.E.R.F. Tania Saleh – Fragile – Tantune Didon – Bab El Mdina – Electrofone Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins – Esperança – Galileo Music Communication Silvana Estrada – Vendrán Suaves Lluvias – Glassnote Sanam – Sametou Sawtan – Constellation L’Antidote – L’Antidote – Ponderosa Music La Cumbia Chicharra – Quinto Mundo – Music Box Publishing Anna Sato × Toshiyuki Sasaki – Life Goes On – Primitive Voice Antoine Villoutreix & Super Antena Tropical – Radio Liberté – Sungroove The Good Ones – Rwanda Sings with Strings – Glitterbeat Mandé Sila – Live @ Levon Helm – Contre-Jour Mehrnam Rastegari – Dislocated Pulse – Merhnam Rastegari Mustafa Said & Asil Ensemble – Maqam Pilgrims – Mapamundi Musica Africa Express – Africa Express Presents… Bahidorá – World Circuit Las Panteras – Hasta Cuándo – Karu Prod / Absilone Amira Kheir – Black Diamonds – Contro Cultura Music / Sterns Music Qais Essar & Sonny Singh – Sangat – Qais Essar & Sonny Singh BaianaSystem – O Mundo Dá Voltas – Máquina de Louco Sessa – Pequena Vertigem de Amor – Mexican Summer Kiala & Afroblaster – One Race: A Tribute to Hilaire Penda – Tangential Music Veronika Varga – True Picture – CPL-Music / CPL-Musicgroup Mádé Kuti – Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From? – LegacyPlus Amadou & Mariam – L’Amour à la Folie – Because Music Floating Sofa Quartet – Tides – GO Danish Folk Music Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado: Flamenco Moro – Alaa Zouiten

More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: transglobalwmc.com