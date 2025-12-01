Noura Mint Seymali’s Yenbett Hits No. 1 On Transglobal Chart

Noura Mint Seymali’s Yenbett has climbed to the top of the Transglobal World Music Chart for December 2025t. The album’s sound features ardin-driven tradition and amplified desert rock.
The ensemble surrounding Seymali includes guitarist Jeich Ould Chighaly, bassist Ousmane Touré, and drummer Matthew Tinari, who co-produced the record with Mikey Coltun of Mdou Moctar.
TWMC for December 2025:
- Noura Mint Seymali – Yenbett – Glitterbeat
- Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
- Nusantara Beat – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat
- Cheikh Lô – Maame – World Circuit
- Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global
- Divanhana – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music / CPL-Musicgroup
- Antibalas – Hourglass – Daptone
- Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa – Hysa Productions
- Meklit – A Piece of Infinity – Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
- Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord
- Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings
- Hamouna Isewlan – Talle Talyadt – Remote / Studio Mali
- Cerys Hafana – Angel – Tak:til / Glitterbeat
- Hawa & Kassé Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World
- Meral Polat – Meydan – W.E.R.F.
- Tania Saleh – Fragile – Tantune
- Didon – Bab El Mdina – Electrofone
- Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins – Esperança – Galileo Music Communication
- Silvana Estrada – Vendrán Suaves Lluvias – Glassnote
- Sanam – Sametou Sawtan – Constellation
- L’Antidote – L’Antidote – Ponderosa Music
- La Cumbia Chicharra – Quinto Mundo – Music Box Publishing
- Anna Sato × Toshiyuki Sasaki – Life Goes On – Primitive Voice
- Antoine Villoutreix & Super Antena Tropical – Radio Liberté – Sungroove
- The Good Ones – Rwanda Sings with Strings – Glitterbeat
- Mandé Sila – Live @ Levon Helm – Contre-Jour
- Mehrnam Rastegari – Dislocated Pulse – Merhnam Rastegari
- Mustafa Said & Asil Ensemble – Maqam Pilgrims – Mapamundi Musica
- Africa Express – Africa Express Presents… Bahidorá – World Circuit
- Las Panteras – Hasta Cuándo – Karu Prod / Absilone
- Amira Kheir – Black Diamonds – Contro Cultura Music / Sterns Music
- Qais Essar & Sonny Singh – Sangat – Qais Essar & Sonny Singh
- BaianaSystem – O Mundo Dá Voltas – Máquina de Louco
- Sessa – Pequena Vertigem de Amor – Mexican Summer
- Kiala & Afroblaster – One Race: A Tribute to Hilaire Penda – Tangential Music
- Veronika Varga – True Picture – CPL-Music / CPL-Musicgroup
- Mádé Kuti – Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From? – LegacyPlus
- Amadou & Mariam – L’Amour à la Folie – Because Music
- Floating Sofa Quartet – Tides – GO Danish Folk Music
- Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado: Flamenco Moro – Alaa Zouiten
More about the Transglobal World Music Chart: transglobalwmc.com