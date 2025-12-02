Isla stands outdoors, smiling, before golden autumn foliage, holding a violin at her waist. Her light blouse contrasts with the leaves behind her. The name “Isla Ratcliff” appears in the upper corner, and the handwritten title Autumn Leaves (Autumn I) sits beneath the Polaroid-style frame.
Fiddle Meets Vivaldi In Isla Ratcliff’s Playful Autumn Leaves

World Music Central News Room December 2, 2025 No Comments

Scottish fiddle player, singer, and composer Isla Ratcliff has rolled out the piece “Autumn Leaves (Autumn 1),” the first single from her forthcoming album The Scottish Four Seasons. The track reimagines the first movement of Antonio Vivaldi’s Autumn Concerto from The Four Seasons, first published in 1725, and features newly written poetry by Ratcliff.

Ratcliff, who cites autumn as her favorite season, recasts Vivaldi’s original melody as a polka. The single includes performances by Megan Henderson on fiddle, Lauren MacColl on viola, Natalie Haas on cello, Charlie Stewart on double bass, and Iona Reid on piano.

