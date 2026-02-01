Nancy Vieira And Fred Martins Lead February 2026 World Music Charts Europe

Esperança (Hope) by Nancy Vieira and Fred Martins sits at No. 1 on World Music Charts Europe for February 2026.

The duo connect Cape Verde and Brazil through a shared Portuguese-language history and long-standing cultural ties. Martins connects Cape Verdean morna to Brazilian bossa nova through a common sense of saudade.

Vieira and Martins first met in 2013. Martins credits the introduction to a pianist friend. He later invited Vieira to appear on a session recorded in Portugal.

Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins – photo by Alfredo Matos

Esperança is their first full album together after years of concerts and recordings. The arrangement stays minimal. Most tracks feature only vocals and guitar. A guest appearance on charango appears on the third track.

Vieira and Martins say they chose songs with themes of empathy and mutual care. One example comes from “A Paz Que Nasce (The Peace That Comes),” which includes the lines: “The bread that is shared becomes a song” and “The hand that reaches out overcomes the cannon.”

Credits: Fred Martins (vocals, guitar); Nancy Vieira (vocals). Guest: Jorge Cervantes (charango).

February 2026 Chart

Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins (Cape Verde/Brazil) – Esperança – Galileo

Muluken Mellesse (Ethiopia) – Ethiopiques 31 – Buda Musique

Either/Orchestra + Ethiopian Guests (Ethiopia/Usa) – Nalbandian The Ethiopian – Ethiopiques 32 – Buda Musique

Júlia Kozáková (Slovakia) – Manuša Ii – Cpl-Music

Syran Mbenza (DR Congo) – Rumba Africa – Hysa Productions

Lina & Marco Mezquida (Portugal/Spain) – O Fado – Galileo

Teija Niku (Finland) – Tovi – Self Released

Sarakina (Poland) – Suspended In The Mist – Self Released

Livia Mattos (Brazil) – Verve – Yb Music

Senduki (Italy) – Strania – Alfa Music

Xabi Aburruzaga (Spain) – Bask – Dnd

Dorota Barová (Czech Republic) – Píseň Pro Mi – Animal Music

N’Faly Kouyaté (Guinea/Belgium) – Finishing – Namun Records

Wör & Kongero (Belgium/Sweden) – Songbooks Live – Nordic Notes

Nusantara Beat (The Netherlands/Indonesia) – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat

Gao Hong (China) – Symphony Of Self – Arc Music

Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania) – Yenbett – Glitterbeat

Le Vent du Nord (Canada) – Voisinages – La Compagnie Du Nord

Ceuzany (Cape Verde) – No Tchal Te Li – Harmonia

Saodaj (France, Reunion Island) – Loder La Vi – Buda Musique

More about the chart: https://wmce.de