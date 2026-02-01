Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino - Il Mito. An illustration of a single palm tree with a deep root.
Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino Hits No. 1 on Transglobal World Music Chart With Il Mito

World Music Central News Room February 1, 2026 No Comments

Il Mito (Ponderosa Music) by Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino has taken the No. 1 spot on the Transglobal World Music Chart for February 2026. The release coincides with the group’s 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1975 by Rina Durante and now led by Mauro Durante, the Salento-based ensemble revisits its own catalogue with eleven selections. Fresh arrangements and new recordings characterize the project, and the focus stays on continuity. Even so, the goal remains familiar: bring regional tradition into the present, with pizzica at the center of the group’s identity.

The title track, “Il Mito,” connects past and present through its origins. Rina Durante wrote the lyrics, while Daniele Durante set the words to music. Daniele Durante served for years as the ensemble’s artistic guide and also is Mauro Durante’s father.

Roberto Licci appears alongside Emanuele Licci, while Rossella Pinto returns on “Lu rusciu de lu mare,” which traces back to Daniele Durante’s earlier guitar arrangement and now re-enters the repertoire through the current line-up. The instrumentation stays largely acoustic, frame drums, violin, diatonic accordion, bouzouki, guitar, winds, bagpipes, and four lead voices, then Giacomo Greco adds synth bass on “Inude.”

A newly remastered “Taranta” closes the set, credited to Mauro Durante and Ludovico Einaudi.

February 2026 Chart

  1. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito – Ponderosa Music
  2. Neba Solo & Benego Diakité – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking – Nonesuch
  3. Nusantara Beat – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat
  4. Noura Mint Seymali – Yenbett – Glitterbeat
  5. Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa – Hysa Producitons
  6. Tuuletar – Maammo – Nordic Notes / CPL-Musicgroup
  7. Omar Sosa – Sendas – Otá
  8. Antibalas – Hourglass – Daptone
  9. Wesli – Makaya – WUP
  10. Amadou & Mariam – L’Amour à la Folie – Because Music
  11. Stelios Petrakis – Lyric / Lyrikon – Buda Musique
  12. Muluken Mèllèssè – Éthiopiques 31 – Buda Musique
  13. Sanam – Sametou Sawtan – Constellation
  14. Either/Orchestra & Ethiopian Guests – Éthiopiques 32: Nalbandian l’Éthiopien / The Ethiopian – Buda Musique
  15. Crossing: Petit Solo Diabaté | Nino Martella | Marco Schiavone – The Path Between Us – Circular Music
  16. Hami Hamoo – Siya – Accords Croisés / Pias
  17. Gangbé Brass Band – From Ouidah to Another World – Salt’n Ginger
  18. Lamia Yared & Efrén López – From Minho to Euphrates – Worlds Within Worlds
  19. Catrin Finch – Notes to Self – Bendigedig
  20. Cristina Branco – Mulheres de Abril – Locomotiva Azul
  21. Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
  22. Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global
  23. Ana Crismán Arpa Flamenca – Arpaora – Andalouse Alhambra
  24. Silvana Estrada – Vendrán Suaves Lluvias – Glassnote
  25. Ragna – Ragna – GO Danish Folk Music
  26. Mama Sissoko – Diamond Fingers – One World
  27. Casapalma – Jotas – Raso Estudio
  28. Mariama & Vieux – Ntèry – Korafola Production
  29. Hamouna Isewlan – Talle Talyadt – Remote / Studio Mali
  30. Jasdeep Singh Degun – Jogkauns – Real World
  31. Cheikh Lô – Maame – World Circuit
  32. Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings
  33. Yilian Cañizares – Vitamina Y – Planeta Y
  34. Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins – Esperança – Galileo Music Communication
  35. Marco Grancelli – Camino Trunco – Marco Grancelli
  36. Adir Jan – Al Mast – Trikont / Unsere Stimme / Verlags
  37. L’Antidote – L’Antidote – Ponderosa Music
  38. Veronika Varga – True Picture – CPL-Music / CPL-Musicgroup
  39. Yeko – Miwe – Back2Bam Production
  40. Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord

