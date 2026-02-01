Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino Hits No. 1 on Transglobal World Music Chart With Il Mito

Il Mito (Ponderosa Music) by Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino has taken the No. 1 spot on the Transglobal World Music Chart for February 2026. The release coincides with the group’s 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1975 by Rina Durante and now led by Mauro Durante, the Salento-based ensemble revisits its own catalogue with eleven selections. Fresh arrangements and new recordings characterize the project, and the focus stays on continuity. Even so, the goal remains familiar: bring regional tradition into the present, with pizzica at the center of the group’s identity.

The title track, “Il Mito,” connects past and present through its origins. Rina Durante wrote the lyrics, while Daniele Durante set the words to music. Daniele Durante served for years as the ensemble’s artistic guide and also is Mauro Durante’s father.

Roberto Licci appears alongside Emanuele Licci, while Rossella Pinto returns on “Lu rusciu de lu mare,” which traces back to Daniele Durante’s earlier guitar arrangement and now re-enters the repertoire through the current line-up. The instrumentation stays largely acoustic, frame drums, violin, diatonic accordion, bouzouki, guitar, winds, bagpipes, and four lead voices, then Giacomo Greco adds synth bass on “Inude.”

A newly remastered “Taranta” closes the set, credited to Mauro Durante and Ludovico Einaudi.

February 2026 Chart

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito – Ponderosa Music Neba Solo & Benego Diakité – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking – Nonesuch Nusantara Beat – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat Noura Mint Seymali – Yenbett – Glitterbeat Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa – Hysa Producitons Tuuletar – Maammo – Nordic Notes / CPL-Musicgroup Omar Sosa – Sendas – Otá Antibalas – Hourglass – Daptone Wesli – Makaya – WUP Amadou & Mariam – L’Amour à la Folie – Because Music Stelios Petrakis – Lyric / Lyrikon – Buda Musique Muluken Mèllèssè – Éthiopiques 31 – Buda Musique Sanam – Sametou Sawtan – Constellation Either/Orchestra & Ethiopian Guests – Éthiopiques 32: Nalbandian l’Éthiopien / The Ethiopian – Buda Musique Crossing: Petit Solo Diabaté | Nino Martella | Marco Schiavone – The Path Between Us – Circular Music Hami Hamoo – Siya – Accords Croisés / Pias Gangbé Brass Band – From Ouidah to Another World – Salt’n Ginger Lamia Yared & Efrén López – From Minho to Euphrates – Worlds Within Worlds Catrin Finch – Notes to Self – Bendigedig Cristina Branco – Mulheres de Abril – Locomotiva Azul Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global Ana Crismán Arpa Flamenca – Arpaora – Andalouse Alhambra Silvana Estrada – Vendrán Suaves Lluvias – Glassnote Ragna – Ragna – GO Danish Folk Music Mama Sissoko – Diamond Fingers – One World Casapalma – Jotas – Raso Estudio Mariama & Vieux – Ntèry – Korafola Production Hamouna Isewlan – Talle Talyadt – Remote / Studio Mali Jasdeep Singh Degun – Jogkauns – Real World Cheikh Lô – Maame – World Circuit Saha Gnawa – Saha Gnawa – Pique-Nique Recordings Yilian Cañizares – Vitamina Y – Planeta Y Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins – Esperança – Galileo Music Communication Marco Grancelli – Camino Trunco – Marco Grancelli Adir Jan – Al Mast – Trikont / Unsere Stimme / Verlags L’Antidote – L’Antidote – Ponderosa Music Veronika Varga – True Picture – CPL-Music / CPL-Musicgroup Yeko – Miwe – Back2Bam Production Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages – La Compagnie du Nord

More about the chart: https://www.transglobalwmc.com