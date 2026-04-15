Moyses Dos Santos Releases Lead Single “Boa Viagem”

(headline image: Moyses Dos Dantos — Photo by Brian Cross)

Brazilian electric bassist and composer Moyses Dos Santos has released “Boa Viagem” on video. The song appears on Maria, his upcoming debut album. Although he is currently based in London, Moyses reconnects with his Northeastern roots in his new project. At the same time, he assembled an international cast of collaborators including legendary Brazilian arranger Arthur Verocai, American trumpet sensation Theo Croker and London-based vocal star Lynda Dawn.

After relocating from Brazil to London in the early 2000s, Moyses dos Santos quickly became one of the city’s most in-demand players. In 2022, Moyses toured with Brazilian jazz-funk legends Azymuth, completing the rhythm section alongside Brazilian drumming master Ivan “Mamão” Conti.

“It felt like he was my wise Brazilian grandfather figure.” Moyses recalled. “When you spend so many years working internationally, you unconsciously start to leave certain parts of yourself behind. Mamão encouraged me to reconnect with Brazilian music, and that’s where this record really began.”

Lead single and album opener “Boa Viagem” is joyous, carnivalesque dancefloor jazz: a timeless groove for the nightclub and street party alike.