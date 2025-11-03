Miradas Flamenkas Celebrates 50 Years of Nuevo Día with 8-Show Salute in Vallecas

Miradas Flamenkas will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lole y Manuel’s debut album Nuevo Día with eight concerts and an exhibition in Vallecas from November 15 to December 14. The sixth edition of the Community of Madrid’s flamenco showcase, directed by Paloma Concejero, takes place at Centro Cultural Pilar Miró and centers on the duo’s legacy.

Lole Montoya will close the festival on December 14 with a program built around Nuevo Día. Her daughter, Alba Molina, will appear on November 29 with pianist Álvaro Gandul to revisit songs made famous by her parents.

Lole Montoya Photo by Alfonso Camacho

Alba Molina – Photo by @offdelcampo

The lineup features four world premieres. Lucas Bun opens on November 15 with Todavía. Aitana Rousseau presents her first solo work, Anatomía Del Límite, on November 16.

Lucas Bun – photo by Carlota del Sol

Aitana Rousseau – Photo by Rogelio Cano

Luna La Hara debuts Al Turāth on November 22, offering pieces from La Rubia y La Lluvia and two tributes to Lole y Manuel.

Luna La Hara

Víctor Iniesta, a founder of Elbicho, unveils Claveles y Rosas on November 23, mixing flamenco, African rhythms, and rock alongside selections from Lole y Manuel.

Víctor Iniesta

José Manuel Álvarez stages Captura y Fuga on November 30, an homage to photographer René Robert that combines dance, projected images, and electronic elements with traditional compás.

José Manuel Álvarez, Captura y fuga – Photo by Amanda Lindgren

Blanca La Almendrita presents Delirio on December 13 with a quartet weaving flamenco, beat influences, Arabic colors, and psychedelia.

Blanca La Almendrita

The exhibition will transform the venue with images of Lole y Manuel and a walkthrough of their discography and 1970s context, including the counterculture currents that shaped their approach.

Lole y Manuel – Photo by Máximo Moreno

Historians often cite Nuevo Día as a breakthrough of the so-called Nuevo Flamenco. The album, produced by the iconic Gonzalo García Pelayo and Ricardo Pachón team, paired new lyrics by poet Juan Manuel Flores and Manuel Molina with forward-thinking studio choices, among them the Mellotron, and amplified guitars. The combination of Lole’s luminous voice and Manuel’s rough-hewn delivery helped steer flamenco art toward a new era, influencing numerous artists, including Camarón de la Isla and Enrique Morente.