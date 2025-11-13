Paisley Throwdown: Fèis Phàislig Marks Ten Years With 100-Plus Performers At Town Hall

(headline image: Fèis Phàislig Director Grant McFarlane and tutor Daniel Small)

Fèis Phàislig (Paisley Festival) will celebrate its tenth anniversary with a large-scale concert at Paisley Town Hall on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The Renfrewshire charity, known for traditional music and Gaelic arts, plans a one-night showcase bringing together more than 100 performers from across its community.

Founded in 2015, Fèis Phàislig (/feːʃ faːʃlɪgʲ/; “faysh fash-lick”) has grown from a single summer event into one of Scotland’s largest Fèis programs. The organization now reaches over 15,000 participants each year through accessible tuition in traditional music and song.

Fèis Phàislig tutors and young musicians launch 10th anniversary concert

The anniversary line-up features core Fèis tutors with established careers, including director and accordion player Grant McFarlane, guitarist Ron Jappy, Gaelic singer and fiddle player Chloë Bryce, and mandolin player Calum McIlroy. Acclaimed Gaelic singer and broadcaster Joy Dunlop will host. Special guests include vocalist Josie Duncan and Mànran’s Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson. The group’s Gaelic choir and local pipe bands will perform alongside current learners and notable alumni.

Fèis Phàislig, young musician Stella McIntyre (harp) and tutor Calum McIlroy (guitar

Organizers will operate a pay-what-you-can ticket model to keep the event open to all. The evening will also premiere a newly commissioned Gaelic song that looks to the charity’s next decade; further details will follow.

“This concert will be a true celebration of the community that has built Fèis Phàislig over the last decade and of Renfrewshire’s flourishing creativity,” said director Grant McFarlane. “We are incredibly proud to bring together learners who are just starting their musical journeys with the professional artists who inspire them.”

Creative Scotland backs the event through The National Lottery. “Their anniversary celebration is a culmination of their achievements,” said Anna MacQuarrie, Gaelic Arts Officer at Creative Scotland. “The concert will demonstrate the range of talent and creativity nurtured by the Fèis.”

Tickets are available now at feisphaislig.com.