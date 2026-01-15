Folk Showdown In Glasgow – Meet The 2026 Finalists

Organizers have confirmed the five finalists for the Battle of the Folk Bands 2026, held during Celtic Connections in Glasgow.

The shortlisted acts are: Àirdan, Evie Waddell Band, Ketu, Raivelt, and The Way North.

A panel of musicians selected the bands from submissions received from across Scotland, highlighting the current strength of the traditional Scottish music scene. Judges cited musicality, originality, and contemporary interpretations of Scottish tradition as key factors in their decision.

The finalists will perform live in the grand final at Celtic Connections:

Date: Saturday 31 January 2026

Saturday 31 January 2026 Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Venue: Celtic Connections, Glasgow

Celtic Connections, Glasgow Tickets: https://www.celticconnections.com/event/9/battle-of-the-folk-bands/

One winner will be announced on the day and will receive future performance opportunities at Celtic Connections, along with one day of recording at GloWorm Recording Studios in Glasgow.