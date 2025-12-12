Matt B’s Remarkable Intercontinental collaboration on New Single “They Know”

Grammy Award winner Matt B recently appeared in a cross-continental collaboration titled “They Know”. This new single brings together Rocky Dawuni (Ghana), Wouter Kellerman (South Africa), and Tony Succar (Peru/US). The result is a dazzling mix of Afrobeats, salsa, reggae, jazz, and R&B. A chorus in West African Pidgin English adds a shared language of resilience to the release.

The Chicago-born artist reached a new career peak this year with a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for Alkebulan II. The project set a series of milestones. It marked the first Grammy recognition linked to East Africa and Uganda; delivered the first Grammy Award in the 79-year history of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; and brought together sessions recorded in Los Angeles, Johannesburg, Cape Town, London’s Abbey Road Studios, Namibia, and Uganda.