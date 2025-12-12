Babel Music XP 2026 Reveals Official Selection

World music showcase and conference Babel Music XP has revealed the lineup for the 2026 edition. The event will take place from March 19 to 21, 2026, in Marseilles, France at various cultural venues.

For this new edition, 31 bands from 25 countries, are set to present 111 artists that reflect the richness and diversity of today’s world music scene. The lineup includes Ahmed Eid & Ilyf, Article15, Bandua, Broua, By The Sket Quintet, Celia Wa, Cocanha, Djazia Satour, Ducasse, Etenesh Wassié, Etyen & Salwa Jaradat, Grand Ensemble Filos, Gregory Dargent, Groove&, Inner Spaces, Isam Elias, Jawhar, L’Antidote, La Litanie Des Cimes & Mah Damba, Lavinia Mancusi, Lindigo, Meryem Koufi & Mehdi Haddab, Miksi, Ondéla, Re#Encounter, Rebecca Roger Cruz, Sonoras Mil, Sskyron & Dj Dan, Super Parquet, Tengerton, and Vitu Valera.

Babel Music XP 2026 map

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