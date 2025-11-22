Latin Jazz Spark: Ron Rieder Unveils Dia Precioso! with Boston All-Stars

Ron Rieder – Dia Precioso! (2025)

Ron Rieder’s Dia Precioso! is an eight-track set developed during a year-long collaboration with producer andarranger Ricardo Monzón. The album mixes savory Afro-Cuban rhythms, danceable sambas, and elegant tango, presenting new compositions written by Rieder and masterfully arranged primarily by Monzón. “Beautiful Day” and “Funday” carry Rieder’s own arrangements.

Recorded at Wellspring Sound in Acton, Massachusetts on February 15–16, 2025, the project features a talented Boston crew: Fernando Brandao (flute), Queralt Girant (cello, track 8), David Harris (trombone), Greg Hopkins (trumpet, tracks 2 & 7), Fernando Huergo (bass), Alain Mallet (piano), Ricardo Monzón (percussion), Yaure Muniz (trumpet, tracks 1, 3–6), Claudio Ragazzi (guitar, tracks 7–8), Alex Roitman (bandoneon, track 8), Mike Tucker (tenor saxophone), and Mark Walker (drums).