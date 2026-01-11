Korean Mask Dance Rock: Insun Park & Generals Begin first U.S. Tour

South Korean ensemble Insun Park & Generals will launch their first United States tour in Spring 2026, opening with a debut appearance at globalFEST 2026 before additional dates around the country.

Led by Insun Park, a master of the Gangnyeong Mask Dance (recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in Korea), the group combines rock, Korean traditional music, and mask dance rhythms. The band’s live set features vocals, choreographed movement, and amplified arrangements that link contemporary rock performance with centuries-old ritual forms.

JAN 11, 2026: globalFEST (NY)

JAN 31, 2026: Flushing Town Hall (NY)

FEB 5, 2026: The Bridge Studio (NY)

FEB 8, 2026: World Cafe Live (PA)

FEB 14, 2026: UNITYFest (TX)

FEB 21, 2026: The Local (NY)

FEB 22, 2026: Lincoln Center (NY)

FEB 25, 2026: The Cedar Cultural Center (MN)

FEB 26, 2026: Heyde Center for the Arts (WI)