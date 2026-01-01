Júlia Kozáková’s Manuša II Hits No. 1 On World Music Charts Europe

Manuša II by Slovak singer Júlia Kozáková has topped the World Music Charts Europe for January 2026.

The album’s guiding theme is joy. Manuša means “people” in the Romani language, and the Manuša project draws on her long-standing interest in Romani music, with the goal of bringing these traditions to wider audiences. Kozáková is backed by a cimbalom band featuring acclaimed Romani musicians.

Her 2022 debut, Manuša, focused on traditional Romani songs from Slovakia and Central Europe and gained attention across Europe. The release won the Radio_Head Award 2022 for Best World Music Album, received a Roma Spirit Award nomination for cultural contributions, and was highlighted by the European platform UpBeat for a Best New Talent suggestion. The project has since appeared at festivals and concert halls in 12 European countries, including WOMEX 2023.

Manuša II continues the concept, combining tradition with improvisation as a dialogue between past and present. Themes of love, longing, and restrained melancholy run through the record.

Júlia Kozáková and her band – Photo by Jiří Lubojacký

Kozáková, originally from Slovakia, studied jazz vocals and flamenco in London, Seville, and Brno. She has performed with multiple choirs and bands, including Čhavorenge, Manuša, SOLE, and O Gadže Bašaven. She is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Contemporary Music Performance at Berklee College.

January 2026 Chart

Júlia Kozáková (Slovakia) – Manuša II – CPL-Music Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania) – Yenbett – Glitterbeat Syran Mbenza (DR Congo) – Rumba Africa – Hysa Productions Xabi Aburruzaga (Spain) – Bask – DND Le Vent du Nord (Canada) – Voisinages – La Compagnie Du Nord Livia Mattos (Brazil) – Verve – YB Music Senduki (Italy) – Strania – Alfa Music Veronika Varga (Hungary) – True Picture – CPL-Music Nusantara Beat (The Netherlands/Indonesia) – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat Suntou Susso (Gambia) – Jaliya Silokang – Self Released Saodaj (France) – Loder La Vi – Buda Musique Terrae (Spain) – Nostre Gra – Segell Microscopi Lina & Marco Mezquida (Portugal/Spain) – O Fado – Galileo Burhan Öçal & Jamaaladeen Tacuma (Turkey) – Trakya Funk – Gülbaba Records Almasäla (Spain) – Yendö – Ventilador Music Arnau Obiols (Spain) – Ocelltambor – Segell Microscopi Barlast (Finland) – Imitation Game – Self Released Joao Leao (Brazil) – Celestial – YB Music Divanhana (Bosnia And Herzegovina) – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music Guitari Baro (Guinea/Mali) – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Records

More about the World Music Charts Europe: wmce.de