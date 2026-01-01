Júlia Kozáková - Manuša II cover artwork. An abstract painting with reds, blues, and yellow.
Charts

Júlia Kozáková’s Manuša II Hits No. 1 On World Music Charts Europe

World Music Central News Room January 1, 2026 No Comments

Manuša II by Slovak singer Júlia Kozáková has topped the World Music Charts Europe for January 2026.

The album’s guiding theme is joy. Manuša means “people” in the Romani language, and the Manuša project draws on her long-standing interest in Romani music, with the goal of bringing these traditions to wider audiences. Kozáková is backed by a cimbalom band featuring acclaimed Romani musicians.

Her 2022 debut, Manuša, focused on traditional Romani songs from Slovakia and Central Europe and gained attention across Europe. The release won the Radio_Head Award 2022 for Best World Music Album, received a Roma Spirit Award nomination for cultural contributions, and was highlighted by the European platform UpBeat for a Best New Talent suggestion. The project has since appeared at festivals and concert halls in 12 European countries, including WOMEX 2023.

Manuša II continues the concept, combining tradition with improvisation as a dialogue between past and present. Themes of love, longing, and restrained melancholy run through the record.

Júlia Kozáková and her band – Photo by Jiří Lubojacký

Kozáková, originally from Slovakia, studied jazz vocals and flamenco in London, Seville, and Brno. She has performed with multiple choirs and bands, including Čhavorenge, Manuša, SOLE, and O Gadže Bašaven. She is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Contemporary Music Performance at Berklee College.

January 2026 Chart

  1. Júlia Kozáková (Slovakia) – Manuša II – CPL-Music
  2. Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania) – Yenbett – Glitterbeat
  3. Syran Mbenza (DR Congo) – Rumba Africa – Hysa Productions
  4. Xabi Aburruzaga (Spain) – Bask – DND
  5. Le Vent du Nord (Canada) – Voisinages – La Compagnie Du Nord
  6. Livia Mattos (Brazil) – Verve – YB Music
  7. Senduki (Italy) – Strania – Alfa Music
  8. Veronika Varga (Hungary) – True Picture – CPL-Music
  9. Nusantara Beat (The Netherlands/Indonesia) – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat
  10. Suntou Susso (Gambia) – Jaliya Silokang – Self Released
  11. Saodaj (France) – Loder La Vi – Buda Musique
  12. Terrae (Spain) – Nostre Gra – Segell Microscopi
  13. Lina & Marco Mezquida (Portugal/Spain) – O Fado – Galileo
  14. Burhan Öçal & Jamaaladeen Tacuma (Turkey) – Trakya Funk – Gülbaba Records
  15. Almasäla (Spain) – Yendö – Ventilador Music
  16. Arnau Obiols (Spain) – Ocelltambor – Segell Microscopi
  17. Barlast (Finland) – Imitation Game – Self Released
  18. Joao Leao (Brazil) – Celestial – YB Music
  19. Divanhana (Bosnia And Herzegovina) – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music
  20. Guitari Baro (Guinea/Mali) – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Records

More about the World Music Charts Europe: wmce.de

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 4 =