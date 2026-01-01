Júlia Kozáková’s Manuša II Hits No. 1 On World Music Charts Europe

Manuša II by Slovak singer Júlia Kozáková has topped the World Music Charts Europe for January 2026.
The album’s guiding theme is joy. Manuša means “people” in the Romani language, and the Manuša project draws on her long-standing interest in Romani music, with the goal of bringing these traditions to wider audiences. Kozáková is backed by a cimbalom band featuring acclaimed Romani musicians.
Her 2022 debut, Manuša, focused on traditional Romani songs from Slovakia and Central Europe and gained attention across Europe. The release won the Radio_Head Award 2022 for Best World Music Album, received a Roma Spirit Award nomination for cultural contributions, and was highlighted by the European platform UpBeat for a Best New Talent suggestion. The project has since appeared at festivals and concert halls in 12 European countries, including WOMEX 2023.
Manuša II continues the concept, combining tradition with improvisation as a dialogue between past and present. Themes of love, longing, and restrained melancholy run through the record.
Kozáková, originally from Slovakia, studied jazz vocals and flamenco in London, Seville, and Brno. She has performed with multiple choirs and bands, including Čhavorenge, Manuša, SOLE, and O Gadže Bašaven. She is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Contemporary Music Performance at Berklee College.
January 2026 Chart
- Júlia Kozáková (Slovakia) – Manuša II – CPL-Music
- Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania) – Yenbett – Glitterbeat
- Syran Mbenza (DR Congo) – Rumba Africa – Hysa Productions
- Xabi Aburruzaga (Spain) – Bask – DND
- Le Vent du Nord (Canada) – Voisinages – La Compagnie Du Nord
- Livia Mattos (Brazil) – Verve – YB Music
- Senduki (Italy) – Strania – Alfa Music
- Veronika Varga (Hungary) – True Picture – CPL-Music
- Nusantara Beat (The Netherlands/Indonesia) – Nusantara Beat – Glitterbeat
- Suntou Susso (Gambia) – Jaliya Silokang – Self Released
- Saodaj (France) – Loder La Vi – Buda Musique
- Terrae (Spain) – Nostre Gra – Segell Microscopi
- Lina & Marco Mezquida (Portugal/Spain) – O Fado – Galileo
- Burhan Öçal & Jamaaladeen Tacuma (Turkey) – Trakya Funk – Gülbaba Records
- Almasäla (Spain) – Yendö – Ventilador Music
- Arnau Obiols (Spain) – Ocelltambor – Segell Microscopi
- Barlast (Finland) – Imitation Game – Self Released
- Joao Leao (Brazil) – Celestial – YB Music
- Divanhana (Bosnia And Herzegovina) – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music
- Guitari Baro (Guinea/Mali) – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Records
More about the World Music Charts Europe: wmce.de