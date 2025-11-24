Jimmy Cliff, Reggae Pioneer and The Harder They Come Star, Dies At 81

(headline image: Jimmy Cliff – Photo credit: Vision Addict)

Jimmy Cliff, the Jamaican singer, songwriter, and actor whose work helped carry reggae into mainstream world music, died on November 24, 2025. His wife, Latifa Chambers, said he died after a seizure followed by pneumonia. He was 81.

Born James Chambers on July 30, 1944, in St. James, Jamaica, Cliff began writing songs as a child and moved to Kingston as a teenager, where he took the stage name Jimmy Cliff. He broke through locally with early ska and rocksteady singles, then gained international attention in the late 1960s and early 1970s with songs including “Many Rivers To Cross,” “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” and the antiwar anthem “Vietnam.”

Cliff’s global profile rose sharply in 1972 when he starred as Ivan Martin in Perry Henzell’s film The Harder They Come. The movie and its soundtrack are widely credited with introducing reggae to broad audiences outside Jamaica, and remain touchstones of Caribbean cinema.

His career spanned more than six decades. Cliff mixed reggae with soul and pop, and scored enduring hits such as “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” “The Harder They Come,” and “Reggae Night.” He also reached new listeners through high-profile covers, including “I Can See Clearly Now,” which returned him to the charts in the early 1990s via the Cool Runnings soundtrack, and “Wild World.”

Cliff earned two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album and received seven nominations overall. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2010 and was awarded Jamaica’s Order Of Merit, one of the nation’s highest cultural honors. At the time of his death, he was the only living reggae artist to hold that distinction.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Cliff’s music “lifted people through hard times” and helped shape the country’s cultural standing worldwide.

A VP Records press released stated: “Throughout his life and distinguished career, he championed its positive messages, opening doors, building bridges, and inspiring countless individuals across cultures and generations. His contributions leave an indelible mark on our industry and all who had the privilege of working with him. He will be sadly missed, fondly remembered, and forever honored for the legacy he leaves behind. Our thoughts and sincere condolences to his wife, children, and family.”

Cliff is survived by his wife, their two children, and a daughter from a previous relationship.