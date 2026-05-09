Jesús “El Sabas” concert poster. A photo of Jesús “El Sabas” playing guitar.
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Jesús “El Sabas” Brings Flamenco Lineage To Sonido Madrid En Vivo 26

World Music Central News Room May 9, 2026 No Comments

Jesús “El Sabas” will perform on Wednesday, May 13, as part of the Sonido Madrid En Vivo 26-San Isidro series at Teatro Tablao Flamenco Torero.

The young flamenco guitarist is known for a firm, personal style with a strong stage presence. His training in the tablao circuit has given him experience accompanying live singing and dance, as well as a command of rhythm and improvisational response.

He is the son of guitarist Jesús de Rosario and the grandson of El Entri, placing him in a family with deep flamenco roots. However, his work also points toward a contemporary audience, with a direct approach that emphasizes energy, precision, and connection.

The concert will take place at Teatro Tablao Flamenco Torero, Calle de la Cruz, 26, Madrid, 28012.

More about the concert: madridenvivo.com/evento/sonido-madrid-en-vivo-26-san-isidro-essential-flamenco-con-jesus-el-sabas-2

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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