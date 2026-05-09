Jesús “El Sabas” Brings Flamenco Lineage To Sonido Madrid En Vivo 26

Jesús “El Sabas” will perform on Wednesday, May 13, as part of the Sonido Madrid En Vivo 26-San Isidro series at Teatro Tablao Flamenco Torero.

The young flamenco guitarist is known for a firm, personal style with a strong stage presence. His training in the tablao circuit has given him experience accompanying live singing and dance, as well as a command of rhythm and improvisational response.

He is the son of guitarist Jesús de Rosario and the grandson of El Entri, placing him in a family with deep flamenco roots. However, his work also points toward a contemporary audience, with a direct approach that emphasizes energy, precision, and connection.

The concert will take place at Teatro Tablao Flamenco Torero, Calle de la Cruz, 26, Madrid, 28012.

More about the concert: madridenvivo.com/evento/sonido-madrid-en-vivo-26-san-isidro-essential-flamenco-con-jesus-el-sabas-2