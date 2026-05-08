High Sierra Finds New Ground in Grass Valley for 2026 Festival

High Sierra Music Festival will hold its 34th annual edition at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, California, from July 2-5, 2026. The move marks a venue change for one of Northern California’s longest-running independent music festivals.

Organizers said the new site offers greater access, with more nearby lodging and a shorter trip from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Meanwhile, the first wave of the 2026 lineup is now in place, and more artists are still expected. The initial bill reflects the festival’s established mix of cross-genre acts, collaborative sets, tribute performances, and emerging talent, with only a few slots left to announce.

2026 Lineup as of now:

The Word (John Medeski, Robert Randolph, North Mississippi Allstars, Ray Ray Holloman), Don Was & The Pan Detroit Ensemble, Cymande, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Dumpstaphunk, Eggy, Lebo & Friends (George Porter Jr., Jay Lane, Jen Hartswick, Holly Bowling), Mountain Grass Unit, The Rumble, Big Something, The Breaks (Stanton Moore, Eddie Roberts, Robert Walter), Judith Hill, Steve Poltz, lespecial, BALTHVS, Dizgo, Scott Pemberton, Pink Talking Fish, Marty O’Reilly, Steely Dead, Magoo, Rose City Band, Sway Wild, River Eckert, Boy Golden, Cassandra Lewis, The Point, Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves, The Westones, Psycodelics, Family Company, Minor Gold, Moga Family Band, and more to come.

Known for its vibrant, eclectic blend of music, steeped in post Grateful Dead jam bands, Bluegrass, Funk, Americana, singer-songwriters, international music, and more.

High Sierra also features daily parades, a Family Village, professional childcare services, wine, and beer tastings. Also, one-of-kind artist tributes and collaborations, acoustic troubadour in-the-round sessions, inspired patron created theme camps, yoga, sunrise kickball, handmade crafts, delicious and nutritious food, and much more.

“Quincy will always hold a special place in our hearts,” said Dave Margulies, festival producer. “This was a very difficult decision, but we have to be in a location that offers patrons a variety of lodging options. So, by moving to Grass Valley, we’re able to provide more creature comforts and conveniences without sacrificing any of the elements that make High Sierra so special.”

Nearly 90 acres of towering pines, shaded campgrounds, a scenic lake, and classic buildings make the Nevada County Fairgrounds a natural fit for a music festival and why it is known as ‘California’s Most Beautiful Fairgrounds.’

More information at www.highsierramusic.com