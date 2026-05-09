“Stopover” a Delightful Meeting of Mbira and Guitar

Nasibo & Zigwiton – Stopover (Nasibo Mutize – Zigwiton / Raphael Joly, 2025)

Released in May 2025, Stopover is a charming six-track EP born from the cross-cultural collaboration between Zimbabwean vocalist and mbira player Nasibo Mutize and French guitarist-composer Raphaël Joly, known as Zigwiton. The project intertwines traditional African sounds with contemporary arrangements, connecting East and West Africa, Harare and Addis Ababa, where Joly has lived for 18 years.

The album began after a chance meeting in Ethiopia in 2021, followed by a trip to Zimbabwe. From there, the duo developed the music remotely, with occasional in-person sessions during Nasibo’s visits to Addis, These are the “stopovers” that inspired the EP’s title. Their final recording session took place in late 2023 in southwest France at Axess Recording Studio, with support from producer and multi-instrumentalist DB Clifford.

Musically, Stopover is rooted in the mbira’s melodic intricacy and the hosho’s sound, layered with traditional African percussion and harmonies performed with guitar and piano. Five songs are in Shona, while one, “Noyée comme un poisson,” is sung in French.

To celebrate the release, Nasibo and Zigwiton staged live performances in Addis Ababa in May 2025, offering a fuller glimpse into their collaborative process.

Nasibo Mutize is a Zimbabwean singer, songwriter, mbira specialist, and educator. Known for her powerful vocals and fusion of Shona, Ndebele, and pan-African styles, her work often explores themes of social justice, women’s rights, and Ubuntu philosophy. She has performed alongside artists such as Youssou N’Dour, Habib Koité, and Oliver Mtukudzi, and released her debut solo album Zaruwe in 2024. Mutize also advocates for musicians’ rights through the Zimbabwean Musicians Union.

Zigwiton (Raphaël Joly) is a French guitarist, producer, and composer based in Addis Ababa. Stopover follows his 2023 debut album Kelemat, a collaboration with Ethiopian vocalist Yohana Sahle.

Musicians: Nasibo Mutize on vocals, mbira, hosho; Raphael Joly on guitars, piano, and keyboard; Db Clifford on drums, bass, and Fender Rhodes; and Mathieu Cahuzac on percussion.

Mixing & Mastering: DB Clifford, Axess Recording Studio

Cover Art: Hilina Asnake

Stop Over Song list:

Chinzwai Mambo (04:13) Stop Over (03:54) Let Me Flow (03:19) Ndinewe (03:47) Zororo (04:47) Noyée Comme Un Poisson (05:20)