Il Mito Hits No. 1: Italian Pizzica Legends Rule Europe’s March 2026 Chart

World Music Central News Room March 1, 2026 No Comments

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italy) has reached No. 1 on the World Music Charts Europe for March 2026 with Il Mito. The album also led the Transglobal World Music Chart in February 2026.

The release compiles eleven songs from five decades of the group’s catalogue, newly arranged and recorded by the current line-up. This era of the ensemble has helped bring pizzica to international audiences over the past twenty years.

The album’s sound stays rooted in acoustic instruments, including frame drums, violin, diatonic accordion, bouzouki, guitar, winds, and bagpipes, supported by four vocalists. Select moments add Giacomo Greco’s synth bass, including on “Inude.”

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino was founded in 1975 by writer and cultural activist Rina Durante.

  1. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italy) – Il Mito – Ponderosa
  2. Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta (Spain/Italy) – San Paolo Di Galatina – Galileo
  3. Altin Gün (The Netherlands/Turkey) – Garip – Glitterbeat
  4. Tuuletar (Finland) – Maammo – Nordic Notes
  5. Stelios Petrakis (Greece) – Lyric – Buda Musique
  6. Maria Kalaniemi & Pekko Käppi (Finland) – Tareportens Pärla – Akerö
  7. Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins (Cape Verde/Brasil) – Esperanca – Galileo
  8. Monoswezi (Mozambique/Norway/Sweden/Zimbabwe) – Moyo – Parallell
  9. Mama Sissoko (Mali) – Diamond Fingers – One World
  10. Crossing (Diabaté/Martella/Schiavone) (Burkina Faso/Italy) – The Path Before Us – Circular Music
  11. Muluken Mellesse (Ethiopia) – Ethiopiques 31 – Buda Musique
  12. Sadu (Estonia) – Probleemid Paradiisis – Self Released
  13. Aly Keita Trio (Ivory Coast/The Netherlands/Italy) – Balafon Evolution – One World
  14. Yin Yin (The Netherlands) – Yatta! – Glitterbeat
  15. Júlia Kozáková (Slovakia) – Manuša Ii – Cpl-Music
  16. Lina & Marco Mezquida (Portugal/Spain) – O Fado – Galileo
  17. Dorota Barová (Czech Republic) – Píseň Pro Mi – Animal Music
  18. Wör & Kongero (Belgium/Sweden) – Songbooks Live – Nordic Notes
  19. Imarhan (Algeria) – Essam – City Slang
  20. Catrin Finch (UK (Wales)) – Notes To Self – Bendigedig

More information at wmce.de

