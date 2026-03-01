Il Mito Hits No. 1: Italian Pizzica Legends Rule Europe’s March 2026 Chart

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italy) has reached No. 1 on the World Music Charts Europe for March 2026 with Il Mito. The album also led the Transglobal World Music Chart in February 2026.

The release compiles eleven songs from five decades of the group’s catalogue, newly arranged and recorded by the current line-up. This era of the ensemble has helped bring pizzica to international audiences over the past twenty years.

The album’s sound stays rooted in acoustic instruments, including frame drums, violin, diatonic accordion, bouzouki, guitar, winds, and bagpipes, supported by four vocalists. Select moments add Giacomo Greco’s synth bass, including on “Inude.”

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino was founded in 1975 by writer and cultural activist Rina Durante.

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (Italy) – Il Mito – Ponderosa Raül Refree & Maria Mazzotta (Spain/Italy) – San Paolo Di Galatina – Galileo Altin Gün (The Netherlands/Turkey) – Garip – Glitterbeat Tuuletar (Finland) – Maammo – Nordic Notes Stelios Petrakis (Greece) – Lyric – Buda Musique Maria Kalaniemi & Pekko Käppi (Finland) – Tareportens Pärla – Akerö Nancy Vieira & Fred Martins (Cape Verde/Brasil) – Esperanca – Galileo Monoswezi (Mozambique/Norway/Sweden/Zimbabwe) – Moyo – Parallell Mama Sissoko (Mali) – Diamond Fingers – One World Crossing (Diabaté/Martella/Schiavone) (Burkina Faso/Italy) – The Path Before Us – Circular Music Muluken Mellesse (Ethiopia) – Ethiopiques 31 – Buda Musique Sadu (Estonia) – Probleemid Paradiisis – Self Released Aly Keita Trio (Ivory Coast/The Netherlands/Italy) – Balafon Evolution – One World Yin Yin (The Netherlands) – Yatta! – Glitterbeat Júlia Kozáková (Slovakia) – Manuša Ii – Cpl-Music Lina & Marco Mezquida (Portugal/Spain) – O Fado – Galileo Dorota Barová (Czech Republic) – Píseň Pro Mi – Animal Music Wör & Kongero (Belgium/Sweden) – Songbooks Live – Nordic Notes Imarhan (Algeria) – Essam – City Slang Catrin Finch (UK (Wales)) – Notes To Self – Bendigedig

More information at wmce.de