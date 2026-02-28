Alborea Takes Marchena For A Spin With “Santo Domingo”

Seville-based band Alborea has released “Santo Domingo,” a new single that looks to Pepe Marchena’s memory through a family story. Marchena was one of flamenco‘s biggest stars in the 20th century.

The track features guest musician Raúl Rodríguez, whose guitar part complements the voice of Belén de los Reyes. The recording took place at Punta Paloma with producer José María Sagrista. Notably, the group aimed for a grounded, “earth” feel that also appears in their debut album, Semillas.

In addition, Santo Domingo centers on the grandparents of Martín, the band’s composer, as a portrait of everyday life. The song follows earlier singles “Tanguillos de la Rosa” and “Mercurio,” and serves as another preview of Semillas.

Alborea

Rodríguez, known for creating the tres flamenco and for his work with Son de la Frontera, joins Martín’s flamenco guitar and de los Reyes’ vocals to broaden the track’s scope. Meanwhile, the band has also collaborated with saxophonist Gautama del Campo on “Tanguillos de la Rosa.”

Alborea presented an immersive live format that includes onstage flamenco dance, with recent sold-out shows at Teatro Triana and Sala Malandar.

Upcoming dates include May 9 at Festival Anda Jaleo in Niebla, alongside artists such as Lin Cortés and Raimundo Amador, plus a May 29 show in Seville.