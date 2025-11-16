Holly Holden Walks a New Path with al andar

Holly Holden – al andar (Holly Holden Music, 2025)

London-based singer-songwriter Holly Holden returns in 2025 with al andar, a colorful and acoustic-leaning album influenced by years immersed in Latin American and Caribbean musical traditions. It was written primarily in Mexico and Colombia and composed on the cuatro. The album shows us the gifted and emotive vocals of Holden with a more folkloric and introspective sound, contrasting with the upbeat tropical soul of her earlier work. Holden sings in Spanish and English.

“Te vi volar” is a meditation on grief, healing, and reclaiming music as a tool for self-exploration. Written after a former partner’s marriage, it mixes percussion with lush instrumentation.

“This Body Liquid, a poetic response to unrequited love, shaped during lockdown and filled with celestial imagery.

“Los Ángeles” is inspired by a transformative moment on a Colombian beach. This song captures emotional clarity and draws on Colombian cumbia and vallenato traditions.

“Libertad,” a slow son evolving into a rhythmic exploration of non-monogamy and emotional autonomy. Originally written in Bogotá, it was restructured years later to reflect inner change.

“I Went to the Mountain” recounts a traditional temazcal ceremony near Mexico City.

“Amor Incondicional,” a ballad on enduring love, written from afar after relocating to Mexico.

“Easy,” a minimalist love song supported by a simple five-note guitar riff. The lyrics capture the sparkle of early connection through sharply observed detail.

“Leona.” Written in the jungles of San Luis Potosí, this song confronts the fear of losing one’s creative identity. Inspired by Swiss-Argentine poet Alfonsina Storni.

To give it a South American flavor, Holden collaborated with key figures from London’s Latin music scene, including Greg Sanders (Teotima), Luzmira Zerpa (Family Atlántica), Yelfris Valdés (Chucho Valdés), percussionists Will Fry (Jungle), Fabio De Oliveira (Babo Moreno), and Ernesto Marichales (New Regency Orchestra), as well as Colombian accordionist Hernando “Nando” Arias (Carlos Vives).

Since forming her trio Holly Holden y Su Banda in 2015, Holden has performed at major UK festivals such as Glastonbury, Green Man, and Boomtown, and internationally in New York, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and across Europe. Her previous releases include the EP Tropical Soul (2017) and full-length debut Green Guava (2020).

Al andar is her first major project since relocating back to London in 2022. It follows high-profile live appearances in 2024, including supporting Johnny Flynn on his UK tour and opening for Latin Grammy winner Vicente García in London.

Beyond her solo career, Holden has sung with vocal collectives Deep Throat Choir (London) and El Palomar (Mexico City), toured with dubstep producer Mala (Mala in Cuba, 2013), and joined the Outlook Orchestra in 2019. She is a member of Johnny Flynn’s River Band and the David Tattersall Group, and has contributed vocals to recordings by Cosmo Sheldrake and The Wave Pictures. In 2023, she recorded an EP in Havana with DJ Jigüe for Guampara Records.

Musicians: Holly Holden on lead and backing vocals, cuatro, piano, nylon-string guitar, percussion (including cucharas, palos, claps), and hand percussion; Greg Sanders on electric, steel-string, and nylon-string guitars, bass, piano, keyboards, cavaquinho, tres, percussion, and claps; Luzmira Zerpa on lead and backing vocals on “Los Ángeles”;e Nando Arias on accordion; Fabio De Oliveira on Brazilian percussion across several tracks, including tamborim, caxixi, zabumba, alfaia, triangulo, shaker, chocalho, bottle caps, pandeiro, surdo, ganzá, recu-recu, tantã, and repique de mão; Ernesto Marichales on a wide range of percussion such as bombo legüero, maracas, guacharaca, congas, bongos, clave, guiro, and campana; Yelfris Valdés on trumpet on “Libertad”; Will Fry on cajón, congas, quijada, campana, shekere, cymbal, seeds, claps, maracas, and a mug.

