Flamenco Tribute: Madrid Honors Roque Montoya “Jarrito” At 100

Madrid’s Círculo Flamenco de Madrid continues its thirteenth season on Thursday, 20 November 2025 with a special double bill titled Roque Montoya “Jarrito” en su centenario.

The day opens at 12:00 at flamenco venue Corral de la Morería with a public roundtable featuring Antonio Reyes, Perico Montoya, Miguel Espín, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and Carlos Martín Ballester. Admission is free until full capacity is reached.

The program closes at 22:30 at Teatro Flamenco Madrid with a concert by Antonio Reyes and Nono Reyes. General admission tickets are available at: teatroflamencomadrid.com/ciclo/circulo-flamenco-de-madrid.

The event posters are designed by María Artigas.