Roque Montoya "Jarrito" en su centenario poster. A black and white photo of Jarrito.
Events

Flamenco Tribute: Madrid Honors Roque Montoya “Jarrito” At 100

World Music Central News Room November 16, 2025 No Comments

Madrid’s Círculo Flamenco de Madrid continues its thirteenth season on Thursday, 20 November 2025 with a special double bill titled Roque Montoya “Jarrito” en su centenario.

The day opens at 12:00 at flamenco venue Corral de la Morería with a public roundtable featuring Antonio Reyes, Perico Montoya, Miguel Espín, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and Carlos Martín Ballester. Admission is free until full capacity is reached.

The program closes at 22:30 at Teatro Flamenco Madrid with a concert by Antonio Reyes and Nono Reyes. General admission tickets are available at: teatroflamencomadrid.com/ciclo/circulo-flamenco-de-madrid.

The event posters are designed by María Artigas.

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven − four =