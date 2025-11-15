Cristian De Moret Links Huelva Fandangos With Stoner Rock In A Bold New Single

Cristian de Moret has released “Stone Fandango,” a collaboration with Rocío Márquez that pairs the fandango de Huelva with stoner rock. The Spanish singer, musician, and producer from Huelva continues his cross-genre streak after “Electro Petenera,” “Malagueña Soul,” and the bulerías “La Flor del Almendro.”

The track aims to bridge a traditional flamenco form both artists command with a riff-driven, desert-leaning sound.

The project draws inspiration from the documentary Fandango by Remedios Malvárez and Arturo Andújar, which premiered at the Festival de Cine Iberoamericano de Huelva and has earned multiple awards. Both film and song examine the fandango’s roots and its round-trip exchange between Andalusia and the Americas, a history that aligns with flamenco’s long embrace of hybridity.

“Stone Fandango” is another preview of de Moret’s forthcoming album Apache Bereber, slated for release this fall. His discography includes Supernova (2021), which appeared on El País’s list of the year’s 50 best albums, and Caballo rojo (2023). The new set features Márquez and will also include a contribution from Raimundo Amador, following their earlier work on “La Resaca de Tu Adiós.”