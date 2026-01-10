Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers Return To Roulette With Sufi Songs Of Pakistan

Hamza Akram Qawwal & Brothers are set to perform at Roulette on Friday, April 10, 2026. The Pakistan-based ensemble will present qawwali, the improvisational Sufi vocal tradition rooted in devotional poetry and collective musical expression.

Led by Hamza Akram Qawwal, the group represents the 26th generation of the Qawwal Bachon ka Gharana of Delhi, a lineage that traces its history back more than seven centuries. Their program features works drawn from Persian and Punjabi poetic traditions, performed with vocals, handclapping, and percussion that build intensity through call-and-response structures.

Hamza Akram Qawwal has trained with Naseeruddin Saami and Fareed Ayaz Qawwal, and the ensemble has appeared widely in international concert settings.

Location: Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Time: 8:00pm

Co-Presenter: Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette.

For more information, go to http://www.robertbrowningassociates.com

headline photo courtesy of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.