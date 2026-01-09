Junior Delgado’s Classic Album Stranger Returns

Junior Delgado – Stranger (VP Records, 2025 reissue)

VP Records has reissued Stranger, the Junior Delgado (aka Jux) album, originally released in 2986, as a digital release. Produced by Kenneth “Skengdon” Black, the classic nd iconic set reveals his raw style, with Delgado’s anguished vocal pushed to the fore in a mix by engineer Bunny Tom Tom (Crucial Bunny). The Skengdon All-Stars, led by keyboard great Jackie Mittoo, provide the backing on this collection.

The songs speak of social injustice, romance, and rebellion. Key cuts include an alternate take of Jah Shaka favorite “Poverty,” alongside “Rebel Music” and the title track “Stranger.”