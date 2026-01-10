Accordionist Teija Niku Unveils Reflective New Album Tovi

Finnish accordionist and composer Teija Niku has released her fourth solo album Tovi in 2026, a self-produced project that continues the artistic direction of her 2019 album Hetkessä.

Niku composed, arranged, and recorded all the music on Tovi. The repertoire draws heavily on Nordic folk dance traditions, while also featuring the Balkan influences that have become a hallmark of her work. Several improvisation-based pieces place the accordion at the center, highlighting its possibilities.

Tovi took shape over more than five years and reflects a period marked by the pandemic, Niku’s transition into motherhood, and the death of her own mother. The album presents these experiences through music that moves between introspective melancholy and brighter, more hopeful passages.

Based in Helsinki and born in 1982, Niku is known for her work in Nordic and Balkan folk music and for combining these traditions in original ways.

Niku’s previous solo albums are Hetkessä (Ääniä, 2019), Memento (Teija Niku, 2017), and Finsko Pajdusko (Rockadillo Records, 2011). She is also recognized for her work with Polka Chicks, Karuna, Aallotar, Teija Niku & Grupa Balkan, and her duo with pianist-composer Juha Kujanpää. Her performance history includes concerts across Europe and twelve tours in the United States. Niku serves as Artistic Director of the Haapavesi Folk Music Festival and teaches part-time at the Folk Music Department of the Sibelius Academy.

Teija Niku comments on the tracks:

Ohto

An opening, gentle yet immense, like a great bear’s hug. Seitsemän

Another vibrant 7/8 piece inspired by the beauty of Macedonian love songs. Paholaisen polska

They once said the accordion could summon demons — I play it to drive them out. Elokuu

August: a time to savor the bright nights before they fade away. Finsko Dajchovo

My first creation inspired by the fascinating rhythm of a Bulgarian folk dance. Tyrskyt

The chord clusters crash against one another like unceasing waves upon a shore. Eteenpäin

When the polska draws you in, the only way is forward. Tovi

A tovi is an undefined bit of time, somewhere between a moment and a while. Poloneesi äidille

​A festive piece I gifted to my mother Enni (1950-2023) for her 70th birthday.

Teija Niku: accordion, vocals

All music composed, arranged and produced by Teija Niku

Recorded by Teija Niku at Studio Thöle in 2024. Mixed by Kimpi Huisman at Studio Thöle.

Mastered by Jaakko Viitalähde at Virtalähde Mastering.

Cover photos by Anna-Maria Viksten.

Cover design by Teija Niku.