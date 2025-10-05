Greek Oud Maestro Kyriakos Kalaidzidis

(headline image: Kyriakos Kalaitzidis – Photo by Foteini Kalaitzidou)

Kyriakos Kalaidzidis (Greece) is an oud player, composer, and music scholar. Kalaidzidis is the artistic director and co-founder of En Chordais (Εν Χορδαίς), a prestigious ensemble formed in 1993 that represents the musical heritages of the Eastern Mediterranean.

In 2006, Kyriakos Kalaidzidis was the Greek candidate for the UNESCO Sharjah Award. Since 2020, he has been teaching at the University of Ioannina, where he focuses on the study and preservation of musical traditions from the Arab world, Iran, Turkey, and Central Asia.

Partial Discography:

Προσμονήb (Εν Χορδαίς, 1997)

Θάλασσα Θυμήσου (Τραγούδια & Σκοποί Από Τις Οινούσσες) (Εν Χορδαίς, 1999)

Ζαχαρίας Ο Χανεντές (Εν Χορδαίς, 2001)

Ήχοι Των Κάστρων (Εν Χορδαίς, 2004)

Grèce: Musique d’ Asie Mineure et de Constantinople (Ocora, 2010)

Melos: Mediterranean Songs, with Keyvan Chemirani, Dorsaf Hamdani, Juan Carmona (Accords Croisés, 2012)

The Musical Voyages Of Marco Polo, with Ensemble Constantinople, Maria Farantouri (World Village, 2014)

Exile (Buda, 2019)

Christmas at the Castle (Cappella Records, 2025)