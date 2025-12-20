From Hallingdal To Homs: Spove’s Folk Flight

Spove, Nawara Alnaddaf, Silje Risdal Liahagen, Inger Hannisdal, Adrian Myhr – Spove (Fiol, 2025)

Norwegian-Syrian quartet Spove has released its debut album, Spove. The exquisite set presents a meeting point between Norwegian and Arabic folk traditions. The group features vocalists Nawara Alnaddaf and Silje Risdal Liahagen, violinist Inger Hannisdal, and double bassist Adrian Myhr.

The captivating project grew out of a party in Oslo, where Liahagen’s folk songs from Hallingdal caught Hannisdal’s ear. Hannisdal, who had studied Arabic music in Lebanon, noticed parallels in tonality and the use of quarter tones. She introduced Liahagen to Syrian-born vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Alnaddaf, and the trio later expanded with Myhr on double bass. The virtuoso ensemble took its name from the migratory bird known in Norwegian as “spove.”

Spove opens with the moving Syrian folk song “Al Ouf”, which leads into the Hallingdal song “Nu står jeg på min reise her”.

The program continues with the Hallingdal hymn “Ved deg min Jesus” and “Mariam Mariamti”, where Alnaddaf and Liahagen sing one of the most well-known Arabic songs before Liahagen shifts into gamlestev from Setesdal. Alnaddaf plays nyatiti, a Kenyan lyre, on this track. In “Abou Lekhded”, a folk song from the Euphrates region in northern Syria, Hannisdal adds frame drum.

Norwegian religious folk material returns in “Nu Lukker Seg Mitt Øye”, using Gunnlaug Lien Myhr’s melody in combination with the Arabic maqam sikah and Alnaddaf’s aataba singing style.

“Vilje og vind”, written by Hannisdal, pairs hardanger fiddle with Alnaddaf’s oud. Instrumental track “Bayati” features Alnaddaf on ney, followed by the Arabic lullaby “Yalla Tnam”. The closing track, “Kveldssang”, has Liahagen singing of nightfall and the passing of time.

The album draws on documented sources from Norwegian folk tradition. “Nu Lukker Seg Mitt Øye” uses a melody by Gunnlaug Lien Myhr with lyrics by Peter Thun Foersom. “Bayati” (here titled “Bayat” in the notes) has a melody by Alnaddaf. “Vilje og vind” features lyrics and melody by Hannisdal. “Nu står jeg på min reise her” and “Ved deg min Jesus” are both learned from Gunnlaug Lien Myhr, with the latter known as a religious folk tune from Hallingdal transcribed by Catharinus Elling.

“Bånsull” includes half of the lullaby “No må vesle barnet sova” (“Now The Little Child Must Sleep”), with text and melody by Oline (Lina) Kittilsdtr. Lien from Ål (1891–1972). “Kveldssang” (“Evening Song”) follows a version from Anne Olsdtr. Gaptjern, Flå (1883–1979).

All arrangements on Spove are by the quartet members: Inger Hannisdal, Nawara Alnaddaf, Silje Risdal Liahagen, and Adrian Myhr.

Produced by Inger Hannisdal and Spove.

Recorded and mixed by Marcus Forsgren at Studio Paradiso. Mastered by Christian Obermayer at Strype Audio.

Cover art and graphic design by Karen Keyrouz

Musicians: Nawara Alnaddaf on vocals, oud, ney, nyatiti; Silje Risdal Liahagen on vocals; Inger Hannisdal on fiddle, octave fiddle, Hardanger fiddle, daf; and Adrian Myhr on double bass.