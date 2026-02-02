Foundling’s Artemisia Brings Harp-Led Fantasy Ambient

Foundling – Artemisia (Shadow World SW021, 2026)

Artemisia is the new album from Foundling, the project of Canadian-born, Berlin-based vocalist, bassist, and harpist Erin Lang.

The record follows Foundling’s previous album, Equilibria. That release ends with the line “believe for a while,” and Artemisia opens from that same quiet mood. This time, Foundling shifts direction. Most of the album is instrumental. However, two tracks feature spellbinding, calming spoken word. The sound leans toward accessible experimental, deeply mesmerizing ambient sounds, and improvised music.

Lang was attracted by the harp in recent years. In winter 2024, she chose to focus on it with full attention. She describes the instrument as both new and familiar.

“It was made at a moment when I deeply needed to completely lose myself into something,” Lang shared. “The very nature of the harp and all the fantasy worlds of my upbringing that had been defined by its sound, I found both comforting and escapist. I cocooned myself in a very focused healing place transforming the realities of the outside into the world of Artemisia. It’s made as a gentle and soothing balm for troubled hearts.”

The album takes its title from the Artemisia plant, which Lang associates with healing. The name also references folklore ideas of lunar herbs, dreaming, and renewal. Lang and percussionist Samuel Hall share a personal connection to the sessions. The album became tied to their relationship as it unraveled. It also served as a place where they could still make music together without words.

The lineup includes Peter Hanson on saxophone and flute. His flute lines alternate between support and lead, with a birdlike tone. David Georgos handles synths and programming. He adds pads, processing, and granular synthesis. Hall contributes percussion, joined by Constantine Karlis.