Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Roll Out Up-Tempo “Under Over”

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers have released “Under Over,” an up-tempo bluegrass single on Mountain Home Music Company that follows the classic-country-influenced “How Small of Me.” The new track centers on letting go and moving forward.

Jones co-wrote “Under Over” with longtime friend and bluegrass broadcaster Terry Herd after discussing the concept at Herd’s Nashville home. Herd contributed the line “in a little box of pain,” which Jones cites as a favorite. Jones says the title phrase “file it under over” sparked the idea of shelving old baggage, whether a relationship or an addiction, for good.

Mandolinist Mark Stoffel opens with a playful twist, presenting the verse melody in a different key before the band locks into a straight-ahead drive. The lineup features Jones, Stoffel, and banjoist Grace van’t Hof, joined by guests Jon Weisberger (bass), Tony Creasman (percussion), and labelmate Carley Arrowood on fiddle. An instrumental break highlights van’t Hof, Arrowood, and Stoffel in turn, while a short final verse shifts the lyric to first person to underline the theme of hard-won acceptance.

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers