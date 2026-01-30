Fela Kuti Grammy Tribute Hits Los Angeles This Saturday Night

Los Angeles will host a live band event that honors Fela Kuti’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, January 31, at The Paramount. The show will follow The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony. Sierra Leone-born, Los Angeles-based performer Duain Richmond will appear with The Neighborhood Orchestra.

Richmond starred as Fela in the Broadway production Fela! in 2012. He also performed in touring versions of the show. Recent runs included Olney Theatre Center near Washington, D.C., in 2023, and Southwest Arts Center in Atlanta in 2024.

The Neighborhood Orchestra will serve as the fundamental ensemble for the event. The group has built a reputation in Los Angeles for wide-ranging collaborations and community-focused shows. Saturday’s bill will also include special guests. A DJ set from Meka! is scheduled.

Organizers also point to Los Angeles as part of Fela Kuti’s early U.S. story. Sandra Izadore, a Los Angeles native and activist, met Kuti during a 1969 appearance by his group Koola Lobitos at the Ambassador Hotel. The account connects that period to Kuti’s growing political focus and the later development of afrobeat.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti became known for politically direct music and outspoken activism. His work fused Yoruba rhythms with jazz, funk, and highlife. His catalog remains a key reference point for artists who connect music with protest and social commentary.

Tickets cost $25. Recording Academy members receive free admission. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Ticket details.

The Paramount is located at 2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033.