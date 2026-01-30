Clamores Turns 45 And Gets “Al Compás” With Flamenco Fire

Madrid’s Sala Clamores (Calle Alburquerque) will mark its 45th anniversary with Clamores Al Compás, a flamenco-focused concert series. The shows will run throughput February, March, and April 2026. The three-date cycle is presented with promoter Arte Por Derecho and brings together established names with an eclectic approach.

Sunday, February 8: Recordando A Paco De Lucía

The anniversary program opens with a tribute to Paco de Lucía timed to the anniversary of his death. The lineup includes guitarists Diego del Morao and Josemi Carmona, joined by Antonio Sánchez (Paco de Lucía’s nephew) and singer David de Jacoba, who toured with Paco de Lucía in his final years.

Sunday, March 8: Montse Cortés and La Tana, International Women’s Day Special

On International Women’s Day, Montse Cortés and La Tana lead a bill centered on female voices in flamenco, with a set designed to spotlight cante-led performance and repertoire.

Sunday, April 12: Big Lois, Acoustic Set

Big Lois rounds out the announced dates with an acoustic-format concert that emphasizes stripped-back arrangements built around voice and guitar, aiming for a more intimate live setting.

More information at Sala Clamores.