Dorantes Pays Tribute to Scarlatti at Suma Flamenca With Scarlattianas

(headline image: Dorantes – Photo by Javier Caro)

Suma Flamenca continues on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at Teatros del Canal with a performance by acclaimed pianist Dorantes, who will present Scarlattianas, a tribute to 18th-century Italian composer Domenico Scarlatti, long settled in Spain.

Dorantes revisits Scarlatti’s works through a flamenco lens, tracing the genre’s early resonances in the composer’s keyboard music. With Scarlattianas, he brings those pieces into the 21st century, merging them with his own creations to craft a vivid musical portrait of flamenco as it might have sounded in 1730, reimagined through contemporary artistry.