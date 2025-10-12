Ángeles Toledano Opens Suma Flamenca With Sangre Sucia and a Contemporary Spirit

The Andalusian singer Ángeles Toledano, one of the brightest new voices in flamenco, will inaugurate Suma Flamenca 2025, organized by the Community of Madrid, on Tuesday, October 14, at Teatros del Canal.

Toledano presents Sangre Sucia, her debut album, whose title evokes the “impure blood” of flamenco, an art born from cultural fusion. The project aligns with the festival’s central theme for its 20th edition: the dialogue between tradition and innovation, orthodoxy and experimentation.

Through her imaginative and magnetic performance, Toledano combines contemporary expression with personal lyrics she describes as “an ode to sisterhood,” offering a fresh perspective on the evolving voice of flamenco.