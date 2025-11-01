The album cover for Radio Sevdah by Divanhana features a glowing white heart-shaped flame set against a swirling night sky filled with star trails. At the center, a band of the Milky Way cuts through the darkness. The band’s name and album title appear below in modern lettering.
Divanhana Sails to #1 on World Music Charts Europe for November 2025

World Music Central News Room November 1, 2025 No Comments

Radio Sevdah by Bosnian ensemble Divanhana claimed the number one spot of World Music Charts Europe for the month of November 2025. Read more about this album: Tuning Into the Heart of Sarajevo: Divanhana’s Radio Sevdah.

November 2025 Chart

  1. Divanhana – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music
  2. Lina & Marco Mezquida – O Fado – Galileo
  3. Širom – In The Wind Of The Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper – Glitterbeat
  4. Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
  5. Amira Kheir – Black Diamonds – Sterns
  6. Kasiva Mutua – Desturi – Delicious Tunes
  7. Cerys Hafana – Angel – Glitterbeat
  8. Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro – Self Released
  9. Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World
  10. Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global
  11. Cheikh Lo – Maame – World Circuit
  12. Tania Saleh – Fragile – Tantune
  13. Murmurosi – Svitanok – Self Released
  14. José Peixoto & Nuno Cintrao – Visita – Dialogos Con Carlos Paredes – Galileo
  15. Balkan Taksim – Acide Balkanique – Buda Musique
  16. Nabu Pera – Soundscapes Of Nicosia – Zero Nove Nove
  17. Yasmine Hamdan – I Remember I Forget – Crammed Discs
  18. Neha! – Svetu – Zvukopriestor
  19. Duo Ruut – Ilmateade – Duo Ruut Music
  20. Various Artists – Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years Of Explorations – Bongo Joe

