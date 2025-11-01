Divanhana Sails to #1 on World Music Charts Europe for November 2025

Radio Sevdah by Bosnian ensemble Divanhana claimed the number one spot of World Music Charts Europe for the month of November 2025. Read more about this album: Tuning Into the Heart of Sarajevo: Divanhana’s Radio Sevdah.

November 2025 Chart

Divanhana – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music Lina & Marco Mezquida – O Fado – Galileo Širom – In The Wind Of The Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper – Glitterbeat Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique Amira Kheir – Black Diamonds – Sterns Kasiva Mutua – Desturi – Delicious Tunes Cerys Hafana – Angel – Glitterbeat Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro – Self Released Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global Cheikh Lo – Maame – World Circuit Tania Saleh – Fragile – Tantune Murmurosi – Svitanok – Self Released José Peixoto & Nuno Cintrao – Visita – Dialogos Con Carlos Paredes – Galileo Balkan Taksim – Acide Balkanique – Buda Musique Nabu Pera – Soundscapes Of Nicosia – Zero Nove Nove Yasmine Hamdan – I Remember I Forget – Crammed Discs Neha! – Svetu – Zvukopriestor Duo Ruut – Ilmateade – Duo Ruut Music Various Artists – Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years Of Explorations – Bongo Joe

