Divanhana Sails to #1 on World Music Charts Europe for November 2025

Radio Sevdah by Bosnian ensemble Divanhana claimed the number one spot of World Music Charts Europe for the month of November 2025. Read more about this album: Tuning Into the Heart of Sarajevo: Divanhana’s Radio Sevdah.
November 2025 Chart
- Divanhana – Radio Sevdah – CPL-Music
- Lina & Marco Mezquida – O Fado – Galileo
- Širom – In The Wind Of The Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper – Glitterbeat
- Radio Tarifa – La Noche – Buda Musique
- Amira Kheir – Black Diamonds – Sterns
- Kasiva Mutua – Desturi – Delicious Tunes
- Cerys Hafana – Angel – Glitterbeat
- Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro – Self Released
- Hawa & Kasse Mady Diabaté – Toumaro – One World
- Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro – Chrysalis Global
- Cheikh Lo – Maame – World Circuit
- Tania Saleh – Fragile – Tantune
- Murmurosi – Svitanok – Self Released
- José Peixoto & Nuno Cintrao – Visita – Dialogos Con Carlos Paredes – Galileo
- Balkan Taksim – Acide Balkanique – Buda Musique
- Nabu Pera – Soundscapes Of Nicosia – Zero Nove Nove
- Yasmine Hamdan – I Remember I Forget – Crammed Discs
- Neha! – Svetu – Zvukopriestor
- Duo Ruut – Ilmateade – Duo Ruut Music
- Various Artists – Les Disques Bongo Joe: 10 Years Of Explorations – Bongo Joe
More information about the chart: wmce.de