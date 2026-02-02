Marina Paredes Offers Delightful ‘Años Luz’ Video

Spanish neofolk singer-songwriter and theater performer Marina Paredes has released “Años Luz,” her fifth single, in January 2026.

Paredes, born in Villajoyosa, in eastern Spain, in 1998, develops her work around everyday observation and emotional themes. She often uses vulnerability as a direct way to connect with listeners.

Her background includes theater training, which influences her attention to the body and emotion in performance. After moving to Edinburgh to study performing arts, she taught herself guitar, which became her main songwriting tool.

Her music draws on Spanish and Latin American folk traditions, folk-rock, popular song, and electronic elements. She cites influences that include Silvia Pérez Cruz, Joni Mitchell, Lau Noah, Gabo Ferro, Björk, and Fleetwood Mac.

In “Años Luz,” her voice sits at the forefront of a restrained, intimate production.