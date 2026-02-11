BashElan’s Titkon Weaves Hungarian folk, Balkan rhythms, and Roma traditions

BashElan – Titkon (Fonó, 2025)

BashElan, a stellar young ensemble led by founder Zsombor Herédi, crafts its cathartic sound from traditional sources. The group mixes spirited Hungarian folk, Balkan rhythms, and Roma traditions from Transylvania, then adds improvisation.

In 2025, BashElan received the Fonó Discovery Award. The band’s second album, Titkon presents a wider stylistic range and a more assured ensemble expression, with colorful, thrilling material that shifts between lively dance-driven material and exploratory passages.

BashElan is scheduled to perform February 13 at Fonó as part of the “love edition” of the carnival event Igjen a falu! The night will feature a concert and dance house that carries the celebration into Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Musicians: Zsombor Herédi on accordion; Bence Babcsán on saxophone, clarinet; Bálint Könczei on viola, tapan; Dávid Lakatos on double bass; Tádé Csapodi on violin; Áron Horváth on cimbalom, guitar; and Anita Vrencsán on vocals.

Recorded at Barázda Studio in 2025. Sound engineer: Ákos Dióssy, Producer: László Horváth.

Lautár áramlat 4.16 Vékony deszka 4.07 Kolo 2.39 Makedón 5.19 Esik eső, nagy a sár 6.40 Falu végén van egy malom 3.33 Engem szeress – Manele 2.58 Este későn – Hajnali 3.28 Csárdás 4.43 Édesanyám mondta nékem 1.31 Shej sukár 2.49

Buy Titkon.