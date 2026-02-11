Two men in suits stand waist-deep in the sea, facing away from each other. One wears a strange helmet and holds a device, while the other carries bright cleaning gloves. Centered text above them reads “Wallbreaker” with the artists’ names beneath it.
Arthur Coates & Kerran Cotterell Roll Out “Wallbreaker”

World Music Central News Room February 11, 2026 No Comments

Arthur Coates & Kerran Cotterell are a powerhouse folk duo that combines spirited Scottish fiddle fire and English guitar with driving foot percussion and soulful vocal harmonies.

Wallbreaker” is the opening track from Arthur and Kerran’s new album, Controlled Burn, scheduled for release in February 2026. Originally written by Benji Kirkpatrick, the song has been a long-time favorite of the duo. Here, it is reimagined with a darker pulse and an energy that never lets up.

Kirkpatrick also appears as a guest vocalist.

