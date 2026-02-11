Arthur Coates & Kerran Cotterell Roll Out “Wallbreaker”

Arthur Coates & Kerran Cotterell are a powerhouse folk duo that combines spirited Scottish fiddle fire and English guitar with driving foot percussion and soulful vocal harmonies.

“Wallbreaker” is the opening track from Arthur and Kerran’s new album, Controlled Burn, scheduled for release in February 2026. Originally written by Benji Kirkpatrick, the song has been a long-time favorite of the duo. Here, it is reimagined with a darker pulse and an energy that never lets up.

Kirkpatrick also appears as a guest vocalist.